‘It’s a soft layoff’: Work-from-home employee says she’s now required to go back into office. It’ll cost her $13K

A woman says she’s taking a “massive” salary cut after being asked to return to the office. That’s because there’s a slew of costs associated with her having to leave her house to perform her job.

Ashley (@ashmoney92) has been a remote worker for years. But now, her company has recently mandated that employees’ work-from-home situations will no longer be. She highlights in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 498,000 views on the platform just how much money she’s losing as a result.

Her comments caused a rift on TikTok, however. While some were sympathetic to Ashley’s plight, others said she was actually enjoying “savings” this entire time and shouldn’t complain.

$13K in the hole

“I’m getting a $13,000 pay cut,” Ashley says at the start of her video. She continues to speak directly into the camera lens. “You heard that right—$13,000. Why? Well, my company is mandating a four-day return to office policy after many years being fully remote.”

Ashley questioned the business’ decision to require employees to come back into the office. She seems to indicate her remote position with the company has been a smooth arrangement for years without major issues. “So many years, I have colleagues who have not been in the office in 10 years. I have not worked more than three days in the office since 2018.”

The TikToker went on to delineate the total expenditures she’ll incur as a result of having to work in-office again. Since she is a mother, she’ll have to pay for longer child care hours. “I’ve done the math. So, the extended child care that I will need, the care for my puppy that I will need, and gas alone will cost me over $13,000.”

Knocked down the salary bracket

Ashley points out that despite her job transitioning to being in-office, she isn’t being offered any more money as a result.

The TikToker also rejected the idea that remote workers are upset about having to go into the office due to laziness. For her and many others, she states, it’s because of the sheer amount of money they save as a result.

“So when you hear about these return-to-office mandates and wonder why people are so upset about it, it’s not because we’re lazy. It’s not because we refuse to go into the office; it’s because, in many cases, like mine, it’s a massive pay cut,” she said.

The work-from-home debate

Working remotely is a hotly contested topic of conversation among employers and employees. There are many who’ve criticized the practice, citing surveys and studies supporting their distrust. Some data suggests that those who work from home are “increasingly less productive” than their in-office counterparts.

Furthermore, International Business Times UK says that many remote employees have blurred the lines of “being on the clock.” The outlet writes that 32 percent of secretly queried work-from-home employees have brought their laptops on vacation. Despite not putting in for time off, they went on trips without management’s knowledge. Furthermore, others who work out of their houses admitted to napping when they’re supposed to be working.

On the flip side, there are many who’ve extolled the benefits of working from home in particular industries. Firstly, it could be financially beneficial for a corporation to operate in a remote capacity. The widely used content management system, WordPress, “thrives” with a 100 percent remote workforce, according to Harvard Business Review.

Business.com also delineates numerous overhead costs that are slashed with a remote workforce. No more costly monthly rental leases. Job site insurance, utility bills, furniture and equipment costs, etc., can be largely reduced. These same financial benefits can also be enjoyed by employees alike.

The same website pens that remote workers themselves save anywhere from $2,000 to $7,000 a year in “transportation and work-related costs.” Furthermore, these same employees can officially apply for tax breaks, as their abode also functions as their office.

Many were not on her side

Numerous commenters thought that Ashley’s remote working privileges should be viewed as a bonus and not the norm. Like this one commenter who said she was lucky to go so many years pocketing $13k. “You had. 13,000 savings for 10 years,” they wrote.

Ashley, however, stated that the country’s inflation woes have nullified that point. “Maybe if inflation wasn’t larger than any raises I’ve received but that’s not reality.”

Someone else argued that going to work in the office is just the grown-up thing to do. “Not a pay cut. It’s called adulting,” they said.

Meanwhile, another echoed arguments of remote workers not being as productive as they could be. “Most companies that are ‘returning to office’ have realized people aren’t actually doing their jobs while at home,” they wrote.

One TikToker didn’t think that Ashley could be effective at her job while looking after her child and a dog. “How can you effectively work for someone while looking after your kids and puppy,” they questioned.

Others warned personnel cuts were on the horizon

However, others thought Ashley’s company was prepping for cuts. They speculated by removing remote work options, there’d be a voluntary exodus of employees. “It’s a soft layoff,” they argued. “They want to cut people [without] being responsible for unemployment &/or severance.”

Another echoed this thought, writing, “They’re trying not to fire staff just make them quit.”

At least one TikToker commiserated with the extra costs of having to leave one’s house to go to work. “Plus lunches, new clothes, makeup, lack of sleep, stress of being in traffic, and your time!” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment for further information.

