“This is terrifying”: Italian YouTuber sued over his retro game console reviews

If you have ever had your hands on a retro game console, chances are that you wanted to relive the nostalgia of your childhood.

While some consoles feature older systems and limited features, there has been speculation about whether some of them are legal to own. Generally, you could own a retro game console, but at what cost?

Retro gamer sued

Italian YouTuber Francesco Salicini, better known as Once Were Nerd, revealed in a video on July 14 that the Guardia di Finanza, a police force, raided his home and seized 30 retro game consoles.

The claim at hand suggests that Salicini reviewed Android-powered handheld gaming devices, with most of the devices containing old games.

As of now, Salicini is not allowed to disclose what he is being charged for. He’ll have to wait until the investigation is complete. He has also started a GoFundMe page for help with legal fees and is facing trial soon.

Can you legally own a retro game console?

It might depend on your location. According to the Salicini situation, he violated Article 171ter of Italian Copyright Law. This law examines criminal activity revolving around copyright infringement, and the penalties could lead to imprisonment and a fine. In Salcini’s case, he could be facing up to three years in prison.

In some countries, you are allowed to own a retro console, like Sega Genesis and NES. However, most of the games are pre-loaded, which are made by third-party manufacturers.

Because of this, most consoles that come with COMs are unlicensed, which can lead to copyright infringement. If you want to purchase a retro game console, it’s best to buy one from the original manufacturer or a trustworthy retailer.

Social media reactions are weighing in

After news broke out about the YouTuber’s arrest, many users on Reddit were confused about why the person was arrested. Some felt that it was unfair, while believing that the arrest was unnecessary.

“So he’s potentially getting arrested (or having to pay a huge fine) for saying, ‘this thing can play emulated games,’ one person said.

“But it says he only reviewed the hardware, nothing about the games. That should be legal. It sounds like he was very aware of what to avoid and did so. I don’t get what the problem is then,” another person wrote.

“This is terrifying. I know Nintendo is super punitive about things like this, but to face CRIMINAL charges for this?” a third person chimes in.

Other users went in to explain the nature of retro game consoles and the many laws that vary based on the country.

One user comments, “I know in the US this would have no legal standing since Sony v. Connectix and Sony v. Bleem set the precedent that emulation is completely legal.”

Another person adds, “Someone has to defend the poor and oppressed mega-corporations.”

A third person writes, “Gotta say this is a load of horse ****. Sue the manufacturers, don’t ruin 3 years of some guy’s life when emulation brands will continue to pop up over and over again.”



