‘You know it’s not soundproof, right?’: Restaurant worker has meltdown in the walk-in fridge. Everyone hears

Working at a restaurant isn’t easy. Employees may have to deal with incompetent management, long hours, and, of course, rude customers. Issues like these are among the reasons why a 2015 study found being a server is among the most stressful jobs in the world.

With problems like these, it’s understandable that an employee might want to find a place to vent their frustrations. One possible destination for such a venting session could be the walk-in fridge. However, as a user on TikTok recently discovered, it may not be as good of a place to let loose as it appears.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, the TikTok account for Nanticoke, Pennsylvania’s R Bar and Grill shows an incident taking place in the walk-in fridge.

As the camera lingers on the fridge, an employee can be heard screaming and cursing. After a few seconds, the employee emerges appearing calm.

“You know it’s not soundproof, right?” an apparent co-worker asks off-camera.

“If you’ve ever worked in a kitchen then you will understand,” reads the text overlaying the video.

It’s unclear whether the video was staged or if the emotions captured in the video were real. Regardless, users in the comments section found the clip extremely relatable, with many sharing their own stories.

“You know how many servers would just go to the walk in to cry? all of us,” declared a commenter.

“I’d just scream, then come out like ‘oh hey guys!’” recalled another.

“How I got fired from my first restaurant job,” claimed a third. “Never assume they’re soundproof!”

“Not sound proof, but at least the customers don’t hear,” noted a further TikToker.

Others simply noted that the video revealed one of the unspoken rules of working in a restaurant.

“What happens in the walk in, stays in the walk in,” summarized a commenter.

“The rule is we pretend like it’s soundproof,” echoed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to R Bar and Grill via Instagram direct message.