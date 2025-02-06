Advertisement
Trending

‘Please tell me you got a full refund’: Restaurant slips note into Uber Eats order after seeing what driver did

“Maybe they were just hungry.”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
A photo of an Uber Eats bike courier with an Uber Eats branded bag; A handwritten note that reads 'Hi, your UberEats driver ate lunch--'
u/Pretend-Jackfruit786/Reddit; Shutterstock (Licensed)

A note allegedly dropped into an Uber Eats delivery by someone at the restaurant has reignited familiar debates surrounding delivery apps.

Featured Video

Sam (@SamsScrote) posted a picture of the note, which appears to have been written on receipt paper, to X earlier this week.

“Hi, your UberEats driver ate lunch in our store when your order was already ready to go,” it reads. “I’ve remade it fresh. Give him 1 star.”

ubereats note
@SamsScrote/X
Advertisement

The Uber Eats debate, reignited

Even without further context, it didn’t take long for the image to spread across social media. To those frustrated with the state of delivery apps, it served as more proof that the way they have “disrupted” the food delivery industry has only made things worse for customers. To others, it was emblematic of entitlement, accompanied by the suggestion that anyone who expects timely, accurate orders should go get the food themselves.

In Body Image
@BootlessBuck/X
In Body Image
@BootlessBuck/X
Advertisement
In Body Image
@BootlessBuck/X
In Body Image
@Gunzandrosasx/X
Advertisement
In Body Image
@Gunzandrosasx/X
In Body Image
@Gunzandrosasx/X
In Body Image
@st4rn1ght12009/X

Are third-party food delivery apps still worth it?

Although food delivery apps exploded in usage during the pandemic, a 2023 survey found increasing dissatisfaction from customers who still use them. Of those surveyed, 50% thought prices had gone up too much, 30% felt that delivery times had increased, and 23% reported receiving inaccurate orders.

Advertisement

A different survey taken one year prior suggested that Americans, at least, are more likely to blame the restaurant for problems with an order than the driver or the app. With that in mind, it isn’t hard to understand why whoever made the order was frustrated to know that the restaurant would likely take the hit if the customer reported an issue.

In Body Image
@97alsc/X
In Body Image
@97alsc/X

The bottom line is that, while delivery apps once seemed like a brilliant new convenience, we’ve reached a point where the experience doesn’t seem to be so great for customers, drivers, or even restaurants if the constant stream of frustrations making their way to social media are to be believed.

Advertisement
In Body Image
JustASt0ry via reddit
In Body Image
JustASt0ry via reddit
In Body Image
JustASt0ry via reddit

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Uber Eats
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot