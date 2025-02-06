‘Please tell me you got a full refund’: Restaurant slips note into Uber Eats order after seeing what driver did

A note allegedly dropped into an Uber Eats delivery by someone at the restaurant has reignited familiar debates surrounding delivery apps.

Featured Video

Sam (@SamsScrote) posted a picture of the note, which appears to have been written on receipt paper, to X earlier this week.

“Hi, your UberEats driver ate lunch in our store when your order was already ready to go,” it reads. “I’ve remade it fresh. Give him 1 star.”

Advertisement

The Uber Eats debate, reignited

Even without further context, it didn’t take long for the image to spread across social media. To those frustrated with the state of delivery apps, it served as more proof that the way they have “disrupted” the food delivery industry has only made things worse for customers. To others, it was emblematic of entitlement, accompanied by the suggestion that anyone who expects timely, accurate orders should go get the food themselves.

Advertisement

Uh no! If you accepted my order, you need to deliver it and complete it THEN take your lunch break. Why are you taking a lunch break when you’re literally being timed and told to deliver an order?? I did doordash before, you can get a violation for super late deliveries. — miserygirlv (@miserygirlv) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

Are third-party food delivery apps still worth it?

Although food delivery apps exploded in usage during the pandemic, a 2023 survey found increasing dissatisfaction from customers who still use them. Of those surveyed, 50% thought prices had gone up too much, 30% felt that delivery times had increased, and 23% reported receiving inaccurate orders.

Advertisement

A different survey taken one year prior suggested that Americans, at least, are more likely to blame the restaurant for problems with an order than the driver or the app. With that in mind, it isn’t hard to understand why whoever made the order was frustrated to know that the restaurant would likely take the hit if the customer reported an issue.

The bottom line is that, while delivery apps once seemed like a brilliant new convenience, we’ve reached a point where the experience doesn’t seem to be so great for customers, drivers, or even restaurants if the constant stream of frustrations making their way to social media are to be believed.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



