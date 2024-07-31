‘As a mom of 2 boys, I hope all restaurants start doing this’: Woman says she was charged $50 ‘unruly children’ fee at restaurant

If you don’t keep your kids calm when they go out to a restaurant, there may be a price to pay—literally. That’s what this mom claims she found out when she went out to eat with her young kids.

“I just got charged a $50 unruly children fee,” Bri Weimar (@goodbyetwenties) says in a viral TikTok clip about her alleged restaurant experience.

A new restaurant fee?

In the video, Weimar says she had never heard of such a fee. But she showed the receipt, and they did appear to add an extra $50 charge on their $313 bill.

It seems Weimar tried to get a manager involved, but one wasn’t immediately available, so the manager ended up calling her back and leaving a voice message.

In the manager’s voicemail, he doubled down on the fee, stating that Weimar’s kids were listening to their iPads at a loud volume, which was “ruining the ambiance for other guests that we had at the time.” The kids were also walking around the restaurant on their own without their shoes and eating their food with their hands, the manager claimed.

“We want to make sure that this is an enjoyable experience for all of our guests, so the unruly children fee will not be removed from your bill,” the manager said, instead offering to show her the camera footage of the kids’ behavior.

And here’s the kicker in the voice message: “We request that you do not return to our restaurant at this time,” the manager said in an even tone.

Is the ‘unruly children’ charge real?

Now, Weimar is known for making satirical videos and posted one that got more than 25 million views about packing her child ice cream disguised as steak for lunch.

She also posted one kinda similar to the unruly children fee, stating that her child’s teacher Venmo requested her for all the things he broke in the classroom.

The restaurant fee video does have a “#satire” hashtag. That, coupled with the fact that no restaurant seems to exist in Seattle called Elysian Table (as the receipt notes), leads us to believe that this is all an elaborate joke designed to get people’s attention.

A bit of rage bait, if you will.

Something to note—Weimar never denied that her kids were disruptive, loud, and roaming around the restaurant.

That might be why most commenters expressed little to no sympathy for her.

“As a mom of 2 boys, I hope all restaurants start doing this,” the top comment, with more than 4,700 likes, read.

“Control your kids. no one wants to hear ipads, and see kids walking around while we are enjoying a night out. I am a mom and taught my children proper dining etiquette,” a person said.

“I’m a mom and totally agree with the manager and fee! You want to go to a nice restaurant- get a babysitter!” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Weimar for comment via email.

