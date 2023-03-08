‘The expiration is literally on the tortilla and it’s for 12/22’: Restaurant customers say they received tortilla with expiration date stained on it

A couple claimed they caught the Mexican restaurant they were dining at serving expired tortillas.

In a TikTok video, which has been viewed over 346,000 times since being posted March 4, TikToker Amber (@amberr.leeann) said her boyfriend ordered a meal that came with a side of tortillas as she held up one of the tortillas to the camera. The tortilla had a stain that featured an expiration label on it that read: “12/22/2022.”

“It’s freaking 2022, first of all,” she said before ending the video.

“The expiration is literally on the tortilla and it’s for 12/22 … it’s March 2023,” she added in the text overlay.

Users demanded that Amber name the restaurant and its location in the comments. In another video posted March 5, she obliged them, claiming the restaurant is Fiesta Mexicana. The Daily Dot reached out to its Benson, North Carolina location, where the TikToker said the incident happened, via its website.

Restaurant workers claimed the label was probably a packaged date rather than an expiration date. “The fact that it has the time stamp after seems like it’s a packaged date,” said one user who claimed to have seven years of experience working in the restaurant industry.

“I work at a place that gets tortillas and on ours, that’s the manufactured date (which is) the date they were made. Only a few months old,” another argued.

In a March 5 video, Amber addressed the debate over what kind of label it was. “For everybody saying it’s probably the manufactured date and it’s not the expiration date, it still doesn’t matter because ink is on the tortilla. Like, in the material. Nobody wants to eat that,” she said.

Amber also addressed criticism she received over naming the place of business.

“I was never trying to ruin them,” Amber said in another video, referring to the Mexican restaurant. “I didn’t even say anything or tag the restaurant until people started asking because they’re genuinely concerned. They wouldn’t want to go to a place that has any type of ink or wording on their food.”

