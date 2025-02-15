‘We only have Apple Pay’: Couple gets the bill at restaurant. Then they find out they can’t pay

In the digital age, it’s become almost automatic to make contactless purchases. With a tap of your phone on the card reader, your payment is processed through Apple, Samsung, or Google Pay. Although 85% of businesses accept Apple Pay, a couple learned the hard way that not all places do in a video with over 336,000 views.

“Guys, the most embarrassing thing just happened,” TikTok user Kenny Wilson (@kennyslifejourney) tells her 141,000 followers while sitting in a restaurant. “I thought they took Apple Pay here and they don’t.”

Then, she recounts what led to that moment. “We’re about to check and we’re like, ‘Hey do you take Apple Pay? And [the worker was], like, ‘No,’” she says.

Immediately, they panicked. “I was, like, ‘I don’t have a card. And he was, like, ‘I don’t have a card either. All I have is Apple Pay,’” she recalls. “So, we’re going through our phones, right? Going through all of my photos, trying to find a credit card, like if I took a photo or not.”

Then, the content creator leans to the side and reveals a man talking to a worker in the background. “He’s literally over there. Right there.” Needless to say, Wilson is confused. “It’s 2025. Who doesn’t take Apple Pay?” she asks, dumbfounded. “I don’t even know what to say right now.” When her husband walks toward her, he gives her good news. “Oh, he got it. Thank goodness,” she says, relieved.

Viewers weren’t sympathetic

In the comments section, many criticized the couple for relying on this form of payment.

“A lot of places don’t take Apple Pay especially restaurants. Why would you expect that,” asked one viewer.

“How do people not carry a card with them?” a second asked.

“Walmart doesn’t even take Apple Pay,” a third remarked.

Furthermore, others shared what they would’ve done to avoid this.

“I would just send my husband home to get the card while I sit and wait. Mistakes happen. Lesson learned,” one user revealed.

“Honestly, you should’ve asked when you first walked in instead of just assuming. A lot of places don’t take Apple Pay like Walmart and most restaurants,” another commented.

Why don’t some places accept Apple Pay?

The main reasons a business might no accept Apple Pay are that it doesn’t have the technology or equipment to accept contactless payments and lack of desire to install them.

Upgrading to this technology can be costly for some businesses. So, if they feel there isn’t a demand in their area to set it up, they don’t invest in it. To know if a business accepts these payment methods, Square recommends, “Look for the Apple Pay and NFC/tap and pay decals in store windows and on points of sale” or call the store and ask if they do.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wilson via TikTok comment and direct message.

