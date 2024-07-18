‘This is why you take pictures of your food’: Customer catches restaurant trying to add $27 to his bill

Dining today can come with some unexpected surcharges.

For example, one internet user claims he was charged a 20% service fee with his meal, then asked to tip on top of it. Another alleged they were charged a 5% fee for ‘employee health,’ and a further user noted how a ‘no-tip’ restaurant added a 17.5% service fee to its bills.

Occasionally, these charges are simply restaurant policy. However, there are instances in which a restaurant might be trying to overcharge you, or where they will have falsely charged a customer and not realized their mistake.

Such is the case in a recent video from TikTok user Arjun Mehta (@coolarj10), who uses his recent experience to explain why one should always “take pictures of your food.”

Charged for truffles, but received no truffles

In a clip with over 1.8 million views, Mehta shares how taking photos of his food saved him 25 Euros on his final bill, which is the equivalent to around $27.33 USD.

“They told me that they put truffles on our french fries. And I was like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes, we did.’ And I said, ‘No you didn’t,’” Mehta recalls.

As proof, Mehta took out his phone and showed the server pictures of all of their dishes. After rigatoni, chicken, burrata, foie gras, and more, Mehta lands upon the french fries—which do not have truffle shavings.

“‘I’m so sorry, sir, for our mistake. Item removed,’” Mehta recalls the server saying. He later adds, “I guess the only thing that could have happened is I individually took the truffle shavings off the french fries and then took the picture. But that would be ridiculous.”

The last line in Mehta’s explanation, where he suggests that one could have taken the truffles off the french fries before taking the photo, roused suspicion in some viewers.

“How you mentioned the last part now has me suspicious,” said a user.

“You definfilty took the shavings off,” added another.

“I was expecting to see a napkin filled with truffle shavings,” stated a third.

In another comment, Mehta denied the claim that he removed the truffle shavings.

While many of the commenters simply argued about the ethics of ordering foie gras, others claimed to have experienced something similar while eating at a restaurant.

“Experienced this in France too,” wrote a commenter. “they charged us a different tables bill and it was double our order, but we had the pictures.”

“Bro.. a server gave themselves $10 extra in tip.. I have a photo of my signs copy & when my cc sent me an email if I meant to tip that much.. uhh nope!” stated a second. “My tip was already 25%!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mehta via Instagram direct message.

