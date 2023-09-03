“Get your friends to be your ‘past supervisors'”: Remote worker shares how to trick recruiters who ask for references

A remote worker and resume guru gives advice on how to trick recruiters with phony references and padded resumes to help people secure work-from-home jobs.

In a viral TikTok, Kayy (@thewfhgrl) details just how to handle a potential new job asking to speak to your current supervisor. Her advice? Get a close friend or family member to pose as your boss.

“Your supervisor is going to be your BFF, and BFF is going to have a voicemail that goes something like this: ‘Hi, you’ve reached the voicemail box of Heather Beth, I am either in a meeting or away from my desk, please go ahead and leave your name and number and I will get back to you as soon as I can. Thanks.’ And Heather Beth is going to call back and do a reference check or job verification,” The TikToker explains.

Should the job of interest ask if you are currently working, Kayy’s got you covered—she advises viewers to say their current or former job is a contract position that either has ended recently or is set to end soon and that they are now in the market for something more permanent.

“Boom! You want to stay, you want longevity, you want room to grow, and you want sustainability; they are going to look at you like you are a rockstar,” Kayy assures.

For those who feel less than confident in their amount of job experience, Kayy suggests you “fluff your resume” by claiming one year of experience in an entry-level position at a company of your choice. When it’s time to speak to your supervisor, “Your daughter’s phone, your bestie’s phone, your mom’s phone, whoever’s phone is going to be your supervisor,” she says.

As the video ends, Kayy warns that failure to verify the fake job via phone call will result in the job of interest asking for W-2s (for which there is a way around, according to Kayy) or for IRS transcripts, which Kayy says cannot be faked.

The video had more than 117,000 views and 232 comments as of Sunday.

In the comments section, users resonated deeply with Kayy’s advice.

“Yes!!!! Always say contract position…if you quit a job early say it was a contract position!” one person commented.

“[My “supervisor”] is my sister bc she’s married so we don’t have the same last name,” shared another viewer.

With the immersion of the Eris COVID variant and the steady increase of COVID-related hospitalizations in the U.S. spurring fears of another impending lockdown, remote work continues to be an appealing alternative for adults nationwide.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on Kayy’s helpful videos when she explained to viewers how she identified job scams on Linkedin. With her resume advice, job tricks, and work-from-home guides, Kayy hopes to make the remote job application process a bit less difficult and more accessible for all.

“You better go get that job,” she encourages. “Don’t be scared, okay?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayy via email for comment.