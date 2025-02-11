‘All my favorite chocolates’: Shopper warns not to buy Reese’s, Russell Stover, or Lindor Valentine’s Day chocolates. Why?

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many people find themselves at the store wondering what to get for their special someone.

Given just how much can go wrong on Valentine’s Day, it’s understandable to be a little bit nervous about what to purchase. Because of this, some people find themselves simply buying chocolate—a classic staple that is sure to please.

Or is it? In a recent video, TikTok user 486,000 views, TikTok user Niani (@ninithinksheallat) issues a warning about the Valentine’s Day candy that’s currently on the market. But is what she’s saying true?

Which Valentine’s Day candy should be avoided?

In her video, the TikToker shows several Valentine’s Day-themed candies. The candies include: Reese’s Peanut Butter miniatures, Warheads Cubes, Lindor Milk Chocolates, Elmer Chocolate Milk & Dark Chocolate Collection, a Valentine’s Day Candy Tube, an assorted chocolate box from Russell Stover, and Ghirardelli Chocolate Hearts.

As she shows each item, she simply says the words “this has recall,” even hashtagging the video #recall.

Seeing this video, one would be forgiven for coming to the belief that one or any of these items had been recalled. Given the extensive recalls over the last year and the forced pause of most external communications from government agencies, it’s likely a common mistake.

However, in truth, none of the shown products are facing recalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts page.

Are there any candy products that are actually being recalled?

Just because these products aren’t being recalled, that doesn’t mean that one should not still be vigilant for products that have been recalled.

For example, United Natural Trading LLC recently had to recall their Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels due to undeclared ingredients containing milk. D. Coluccio & Sons also made a similar recall, saying that their Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops contained almonds not declared on the label.

If you have purchased candy for a loved one this Valentine’s Day and are concerned that your treat may be impacted by a recall, check the FDA’s resources on the issue to confirm whether any of your items are subject to recalls.

Were you fooled?

In the comments section, many users admitted to being tricked by the TikToker’s video, while others poked holes in her story.

“Why did i actually believe this,” said a user.

“If something is recalled would it not be pulled off the shelves??” questioned another.

“Good thing no one is getting me anything,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Niani via Instagram DM.

