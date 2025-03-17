‘I have a bone to pick’: Woman buys Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Then she tries the Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs and notices something

In the battle of the Reese’s Peanut Butter treats, there’s one form that comes out on top. And it may not be the one you’d expect.

Reese’s is one of the most beloved (and best-selling) brands in the candy aisle. A report found that it’s the most desired Halloween candy, taking up nearly 30% of the vote.

Snickers comes in at a distant second with just 11% of the vote; then it’s a three-way tie with M&M’s, Kit Kats, and candy corn (anyone else surprised by the candy corn?).

Reese’s became a hit because it combines two now inseparable flavors and textures: slightly salty and grainy peanut butter with smooth, sweet chocolate.

And the company has managed to reach new markets, adding holiday shapes, M&M-style “pieces,” and even dark chocolate flavors alongside its traditional cup form.

But some fans say their special edition versions have far surpassed the classic. Here’s why.

Comedian calls out Reese’s

In a viral video with more than 1.6 million views, comedian Danae Hays (@danaehays) makes a strong suggestion to the company.

“Reese’s, I have a bone to pick with y’all,” Hays says.

She tells the company that whatever peanut butter formula it uses in the seasonal Easter eggs needs to go into the year-round cups.

“Every March and April, I see one of these on the shelves. And I’m gone grab it every time. However, I don’t have the same hankering for the cups because y’all are being greedy. And you’re not putting the same fluffy, creamy peanut butter in the cups,” Hays rants.

To illustrate her point, Hays takes a gentle bite off of one of the peanut butter eggs, and it softly comes off.

“You see how cloudy that was?” she asks.

“I know y’all holding out on me. Cups don’t taste the same,” Hays goes on.

She adds that while she likes the cups, the eggs are far superior.

“It’s so fluffy,” Hays adds. “Y’all need to bring that same energy over to the cups.”

Why the eggs are better

Mashable journalist Chloe Bryan agreed with Hay’s take but shared a very different reason why the eggs are tastier than the cups.

She noted that the size, shape, amount of peanut butter, and whether the treat had ridges on the perimeter significantly impacted the eating experience.

“But Reese’s, it turns out, do not need ridges to be the best versions of themselves. In fact, they just need to be shapeless, chunky globs,” she wrote.

Bryan believes that the difference lies in the chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio.

She noted, “The thick edge they create disrupts the cup’s delicate peanut butter-chocolate balance. A bite including ridges will not contain as much peanut butter as a bite containing exclusively innards — and the latter is superior.”

You’d have to eat all around the edges to eventually get one perfect inner bite with the cup, whereas with the egg, it’s all perfect bites all the time. (Though people who prefer a higher chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio may disagree.)

“Yes!!!!! Eggs, pumpkins, trees and hearts,” a top comment read.

“Sooo… I went to the Hershey factory a couple years ago and they said it’s because the eggs are fresher bc they have to make them per season. They can make the cups in bulk and they sit longer,” a person shared.

“Its the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. The cups have too much chocolate,” another said.

“Noooo! Reeses don’t listen to her. I love reese cups but hateeee all the eggs, trees, etc.” a commenter urged.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hays for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Reese’s parent company, Hershey’s, via email.

