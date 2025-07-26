“Consider yourself lucky”: Man sets a trap to catch a thief. Then he realizes who’s been taking his money

A Redditor’s sting operation to catch a petty thief ended with heartbreak when the culprit turned out to be their own girlfriend.

Featured Video

Reddit user u/scum-and-villainy recently sparked a conversation on trust in the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit. In their post, they shared a photo of their nearly-empty wallet. In their post, they explained that they had grown suspicious about missing cash, so they set a trap. They placed two $20 bills and a $100 bill among a few singles and left the wallet out in the open.

Then, their girlfriend spent the night. When u/scum-and-villainy checked later, the larger bills were gone. The singles remained untouched. The implication was hard to ignore, and it didn’t take long for Reddit to explode with reactions.

Advertisement

The post quickly racked up over 52K upvotes and 4K comments. Folks jumped into the comments with a mix of outrage, advice, and tough love.

Redditors reacted swiftly to OP’s predicament

Many Redditors didn’t mince words. One person warned them, “Put a lock on your credit before you break up with her.”

“That sucks but one way to look at it is it ‘only’ cost you $140 to figure out you need to get rid of her,” u/Local_Error2866 said, trying to offer a silver lining. “Consider it a screening fee that probably saved you a lot more money and heartache down the line.”

Advertisement

Others urged them to tread carefully, especially since they didn’t technically have proof. Still, the damage had clearly been done.

In the comments, u/scum-and-villainy elaborated. They admitted the emotional weight of the situation felt heavier than the loss of money. “If she had told me a sob story and then asked for the money, that’d be different. But a post-theft sob-story could not ever cut the mustard.”

When someone asked OP how she thought she could get away with stealing from them, they said, “there is no way she thought I wouldn’t know so WTF is right. I wrote in another comment that the reason I thought someone was stealing was, my cash went missing a few weeks back, too.” They went on to explain that they narrowed it down from possibly happening at the gym by specifically putting a $100 in their wallet because it was something they would remember spending.

Advertisement

In the end, while Reddit was quick to deliver judgment, many users also expressed sympathy for OP’s situation.

u/KazeSenseii wrote, “Some of us had to spend thousands before finding out she wasn’t the one. Consider yourself lucky man.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









