‘I do this all the time and literally everyone thinks it’s the coolest thing they’ve ever seen’: Bartender shares Red Bull trick. It works on any can

Cracking open soda can tabs when you’re rocking long fingernails can be a precarious venture. Thankfully, TikToker Randi Coleman (@randilcoleman) has a little trick to help you out.

The bartender posted a viral clip showing how to perform the can-opening hack. She adds in a caption for the clip that it works for all types of cans.

Impress your friends, protect your nails

Coleman begins her video promising a “cool hack” involving Red Bull cans. She holds two servings of the iconic energy drink up to the camera, pointing to the top of the cans.

The bartender narrates, “Cool hack. So any type of can as long as it has like the tab…the tops of the can.” Coleman then quickly taps the top of one of the cans, drawing attention to her point.

Then she explains who will benefit most from this little trick.

“You can do this, so if you are a female and you get your nails done. Or you have any type of acrylic or you don’t wanna break your nails. And sometimes, it’s hard to open a can,” she says, holding up the Red Bulls.

Coleman delineates how the manufacturing process of cans lends them to an interesting feature. “Any bottom of a can opens the top of another can,” she says. The professional libation server then demonstrates.

Can on can action

Coleman picks up one of the cans, placing its bottom portion on the top spout portion of the other Red Bull.

“So you’re gonna take the bottom and put it right under, so watch,” she says, then quickly snaps the bottom of the Red Bull can in a diagonal motion. The can beneath its tab quickly and easily pops open.

“And you’re gonna use that and it’s just open that to lift up the tab for you. And then you can just open it and it’s done. That’s your little hack of the day,” she concludes.

While this may not seem like a life-changing discovery for most people, it could be a game-changer for servers. Constantly having to open various bottles and cans, hundreds in a single shift, can lead to some wear and tear. Consider a bartender’s fingers, softened by constantly holding wet and cold beverages all night. One errant slip on a jagged aluminum can and that pillowy flesh will get sliced in no time. And who wants to deal with blood in their Manhattans all night?

And of course, as Coleman states, folks with long fingernails will be appreciative. Now they don’t have to risk chipping or breaking a nail just to open a soda can.

TikTokers were grateful for the tip

One person penned, “Thank you! my nails are so soft I always bend them when I try to open one of these.”

Another said this adaptive methodology for opening cans is a great backup plan. “I will forever remember this now for when I forget my bar key!”

However, others didn’t think the hack was all that helpful. Like this TikToker who wanted to know what people should do if they only have one can. “So what ur saying is I have to buy 2 cans just to open the one I wanna drink,” they wrote.

Someone else voiced this same concern, writing, “if u have 1 can?”

Coleman explained that the majority of consumers will probably have multiple cans on hand more often than not. “Usually cans are sold together. Rare that someone just buys 1 can of something unless on the go or gas station,” she wrote.

Even seasoned bartenders, like this one, said they weren’t privy to this trick. “Bro I’ve been bartending for 17 years and never realized this,” one said.

Another remarked that seeing this move in action was impressive. “I just saw my female bartender do this last night!! I was like “oooh that’s cool!” (And hot lol),” they remarked.

Others highlight this trick

This nifty little trick doesn’t just work for Red Bull cans, either. The Daily Dot has previously covered how another user on the application employed a similar method. In his video, however, he opens the top of a Dr. Pepper can with the bottom of a Coca-Cola.

Jordan the Stallion also showed off this trick on his own TikTok but with two cans of Sprite. The Daily Dot has reached out to Red Bull via email and Coleman via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.