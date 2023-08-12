‘This is actually a way for them to make more money’: Woman shares real reason restaurants offer complimentary bread baskets

Some people think that restaurants give customers bread to help whet their appetite as they’re waiting to order food, but one TikToker reveals there’s a whole other reason behind the strategy.

TikTok creator @sweetfiber, a woman named Denise whose bio notes she’s a “no longer pre-diabetic Momma on a journey to get healthy,” posted a video on Friday that’s drawn nearly 675,000 views as of Saturday.

Denise says, “Have you ever wondered why restaurants give you a bowl of chips or bread before your meals? It’s not because they want you to fill up on the free stuff. And they’re not being generous. This is actually a way for them to make more money.”

“When you sit down at your restaurant, not only are they handing you a menu, but they’re also handing you the bread bowl,” she explains. “So as you’re eating your bread, you’re also looking at the menu. And here’s what happens biologically. When you dig into the bread. It’s going to cause a blood glucose spike. They know that a glucose spike is going to make you hungrier, crave more and have a hard time resisting foods. So while it feels like they’re being generous, they are actually winning.”

And, according to her, they’re winning because, “You order more food, they bring you some more bread, and then offer you a dessert that’s nearly impossible to resist.”

As the website Eat This, Not That! writes, “We all know that bread is high in carbohydrates, and this nutrient has been classified into two categories: simple and complex.”

Simple carbs are made up of sugars like fructose and glucose, which have “simple” chemical structures that consist of one or two sugars. Although this structure allows these carbs to be quickly converted into energy, it can often lead to blood sugar spikes.

Conversely, complex carbs are composed of three or more sugars. This “complex” structure makes them take longer to digest and therefore doesn’t cause your blood sugar to rise as rapidly.”

So, as to whether bread creates glucose spikes, the site argues it depends on what type of bread. While white bread causes blood sugar to rise more rapidly, low-glycemic breads like whole wheat cause a slower rise in glucose levels.

Commenters had their own thoughts about the theory.

“I usually am so full after the bread and can’t finish my food,” someone said.

Another added, “Yep and can’t order dessert so jokes on them.”

One commenter, in the same vein, wrote, “I actually get full from the bread and don’t end up ordering much.”

Another put it this way, writing, “Ha! Their science can’t beat my poverty. I’m still just gonna order one thing and no dessert,” adding, “with a water.”

And one commenter brought customer service into the equation, asking, “Then how come they frown their faces when I ask for more bread?”

