‘This stuff? Not really ranch waters’: Man who’s worked in the alcohol industry for 4 years shares PSA about ready-to-drink cocktails

An alcohol expert who uses social media to make recommendations and dispel various rumors around booze has a new dose of wisdom to share. Namely, just because something calls itself “ranch water” doesn’t mean it’s really ranch water as mixologists know it.

TikTok Creator Trevor (@everythingboozie), pledging on his TikTok account that he’s “here to educate and inform people over the age of 21 about the alcohol industry,” took on ranch water as a sideline to opining about his favorite pre-made cocktails.

An article released in August from SevenFiftyDaily cited the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, which had stats showing that the pre-mixed cocktail and RTD (ready-to-drink) categories are booming. The article noted, “Pre-mixed cocktails and spirits-based RTDs were the fastest-growing spirits category in 2021; there was a 42 percent increase in revenue and a 56 percent increase in sales volume from 2020. In 2022, they accounted for 13 percent of the total RTD market—a five percent jump from the previous year.”

In Trevor’s video released Saturday to salute Labor Day Weekend, which received more than 34,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, he highlighted a few personal favorites, including Finnish favorite Long Drink and Jameson Ginger & Lime Cocktail. Toward the end of the video, he points to what appears to be a 12-pack of Lone River Ranch Water, and takes his viewers to school.

“This stuff?” he said. “Not really Ranch Water. Real ranch water uses tequila; those guys use a malt base. And then they actually add agave to it. So that’s why it kind of tastes like there’s tequila, but there’s no actual tequila.”

Based on his description, it’s more in the realm of a hard seltzer like White Claw than an RTD with tequila.

The ranch water recipe, according to Southern Living, is thought to have originated at the Gage Hotel in Marathon, Texas. It’s about as easy as recipes come, requiring just “blanco tequila, a lime (for juice as well as garnish), and Topo Chico sparkling water.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to a Lone River public relations representative via email.

Commenters might have appreciated the knowledge about ranch water, but the real buzz was about Long Drink.

“Long Drinks are seriously the goat,” someone declared.

Another enthused, “Just discovered Long Drinks and they are great.”

And someone else just appreciated all the pointers, saying, “Thank you! I’ve been looking for good canned cocktails, and this helped so much!”

Past TikTok content from the creator has helped out consumers. In one where he revealed his four years of experience in the business, he demystified tequila and shared why the 100% agave designation is so important. In another, he gave tips for purchasing the right kind of vodka (for avoiding hangovers).