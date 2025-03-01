‘They may be infected’: Expert issues dire warning for anyone who feeds their pets raw food

An expert issued a dire warning to anyone who feeds their pets raw food.

In a viral TikTok video with over 1.2 million views as of this writing, user Melanie Matheu (@laughterinlight) explained why Bird Flu may soon impact pet food production.

Matheu is a scientist and immunology expert.

The video racked up thousands of comments and sparked concerned discussions.

“Scientists in Emory University are now reporting that Bird Flu is endemic in cattle,” she said in the clip.

How does Bird Flu impact pet food production?

According to Matheu, the news about the disease impacting cattle broke this week in The Guardian.

The article explained that a newer variant of H5N1 has “spilled over” into cattle.

Experts fear the outbreak will not be contained without intervention.

Matheu explained how this will impact pet food production.

“If you give your pets any kind of raw pet food or raw milk, they may be infected with H5N1, which is very deadly in cats,” she explained.

However, her concerns that the disease has spread to cows do not end with pets.

It may very well impact humans as well.

According to the immunologist, she believes the disease may also be transmitted to people who consume unpasteurized dairy milk.

Trump’s administration threatens coordinated response

Many fear the Trump Administration’s response to the growing health concern is insufficient.

In fact, much of what the administration has done may undermine efforts to contain the outbreak.

Though the virus continues to spread and mutate, Robert F. Kennedy, Trump’s health secretary, halted the CDC’s seasonal flu vaccination campaign.

The United States also recently stopped communicating with the World Health Organization on flu data.

Matheu said vaccines for the cows to contain the spread are currently in development.

Viewers respond with concern

In the video’s comments section, many expressed concerns about the virus and the government’s response.

“I really wish we had a center for disease control or some other federal body that could inform and protect its citizens. this will do for now though and thank you,” user Jordan Weber commented.

“I’m feeling pessimistic that we can contain this now,” user Dr. Rubin, MD wrote.

“I feel like it’s even scarier right now because this administration isn’t going to help prevent this or properly warn the public,” user PoodleToesRN added.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Melanie Matheu by email for comment.

