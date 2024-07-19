‘Didn’t know a Chrysler product can last that distance’: Ram driver changes his brakes. But there’s still a mysterious noise

A lot of things can break on a car. According to data from AAA, “the average vehicle owner will spend 9.83 cents on maintenance and repairs for every mile they drive, or $1,474.50 during a 15,000-mile year,” as reported by Automotive News. This is an increase from previous years.

Part of the reason for this increase is that, generally speaking, the newer the vehicle, the more things that can go wrong. While an older vehicle might be simple in its controls and maintenance, a new car often has infotainment systems, keyless technology, and more—all elements that, while convenient for a driver, may cause difficulties as the car ages.

Numerous internet users have shared their own car repair stories. For example, one user claimed they spent around $4,000 in repairs and related costs on their Jeep in just six weeks. Another alleged she was quoted over $600 to change her car’s sideview mirror.

Now, another story of a car repair has sparked discussion on the internet.

Driver changes brakes, but the sound persists

In a video with over 340,000 views, TikTok user John Brian (@johnbrian210) shows a Ram truck that has recently pulled into his shop. The customer says that there is a screeching sound coming from the tire, and that he’s already tried replacing the brakes to fix it.

Driving the car, the mechanic is able to hear the noise for himself. The noise sounds like something is scraping inside the tire.

“Definitely a bad bearing,” he notes after turning the wheel. Upon further inspection, he states that the rotor “has seen better days,” observing that several parts of it have chipped off.

With the customer’s approval, he replaces the part—and the sound disappears. It is at this point that the TikToker reveals the car has over 297,000 miles.

In the comments section, many users expressed their amazement at the video, not only due to the TikToker’s repair, but the fact that the car was still running after that many miles.

“I love when they ACTUALLY want to fix their vehicle and not just neglect to save like $200,” wrote a user.

“Didn’t know a Chrysler product can last that distance,” added another. “Most break before 50k.”

“Have a 2013 Ram about to hit 300k miles. Not a single thing has been broken. Just normal maintenance. Hopefully stuff doesn’t all breakdown at once lol,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @johnbrian210 via TikTok direct and RAM via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.