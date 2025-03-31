‘Can we even normalize them?’: Woman gets whole meal at Raising Cane’s for $6.99. Here’s everything it comes with

It’s no surprise that 74% of American adults are overweight. According to the NIH, fast food portions slowly increased in the ‘70s, but the ‘80s saw a sharp upswing as demand ballooned.

Featured Video

And in a viral video, a woman criticizes today’s size standards in the U.S. and explains why the kids meal size should be normalized after ordering one from Raising Cane’s.

“I think we need to normalize kids meals,” TikTok user and fitness enthusiast Maggie Sterling (@maggiesterlingcoaching) tells her 186,000 followers while sitting in her car, holding her kids meal bag. “My question is: Is it illegal? Can we even normalize them?”

That’s because when she ordered a kids’ meal from Raising Cane’s, she felt guilty. “I wanted to order the kids meal but as I was looking at it, it said, ‘For kids 12 and under.’ Obviously, I know that I can do it but I’m probably not supposed to.”

Advertisement

What comes with a Raising Cane’s kids meal?

“It’s $6.99, which is what I believe I should be paying for my lunch,” the content creator says, as she opens her kids meal in a Styrofoam container. “Then, what it comes with is fries and two chicken tenders.”

Next, Sterling reveals another small container with a slice of the chain’s famous Texas toast. “I added one of the toast cause, of course, with a little Coke Zero and then obviously the Cane’s sauce,” she continues, holding up a tiny soda cup.

In her opinion, the regular-sized meals are too large for one sitting. “If you don’t let me get a kids meal, what you’re saying is you want me to buy the normal meal and the normal meal is enough for two meals for me,” she says. “I don’t want to be getting double the meal. I want to be getting the kids meal. This is an absolutely reasonable amount of food.”

Advertisement

“So, how do you feel about kids meals? Do you order them? Do you feel guilty when you order them?” the content creator asks. “Why are we being forced into ordering these meals that are way too big?”

“Anytime I used to eat meals that were the standard meal, I was absolutely [expletitive] stuffed,” Sterling says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sterling for comment. The video has garnered over 37,000 views.

Viewers order kids meals without remorse

“My theory is they’ll never know if you aren’t taking it home to a child or not,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“I primarily get kids meals in drive thrus. I promise they don’t care,” another stated.

“We are the adults paying for the food. We should be able to buy whatever is on the menu especially since kids 12 and under don’t drive or pay,” a third remarked.

“Kids meals are a good amount of food. Adult meals are just too much,” a fourth commented.

Why are fast food portions so large?

It boils down to our consumerism. “The majority of fast food traffic is around lunchtime, when people aren’t typically getting dessert,” NPD food and beverage industry analyst Darren Seifer told the New York Times. “But offering larger portion sizes is one way restaurants can promise more value.”

Advertisement

And about the question Sterling had: Will kids meal sizes become more common? Because fast food places are already shrinking portions to combat rising costs. The opposite is happening, actually.

Some places don’t mind if an adult orders from the kids’ meal, but it’s best to check because restaurants are primarily cracking down on this.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.