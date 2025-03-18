‘In-N-Out does the same’: Woman finds something pretty common in her Raising Cane’s. Then she gets something in the mail

When something goes wrong at a restaurant, diners are often left with few options for how to resolve the issue.

For example, one could complain to the staff, but that doesn’t always guarantee a peaceful, amicable resolution. For example, one internet user claimed that she spoke to staff about glass being found in one of their dishes, which accidentally ignited a flame war that played out across Yelp and other social media.

If the restaurant is a chain, a patron could also complain to management at the company’s corporate headquarters. While this doesn’t always guarantee that the issue will be resolved, sometimes, the response from the company might surprise them, as TikTok user Jelissia Garcia (@jelissia03) recently learned in a video with over 473,000 views.

How did this diner get two free meals?

On March 5, Garcia posted a video in which she found hair in a Raising Cane’s meal.

In the video, she shows herself eating a meal from Raising Cane’s. As she chews, she discovers a single strand of hair in her food.

“This is my hair, right?” she asks in disgust before taking a drink.

It appears that Raising Cane’s became aware of this video, as Garcia later posted a follow-up video showing that the company’s Customer Relations reached out to her with a card.

“So I found hair in my Cane’s and they sent me this gift card thingy in the mail because I ended up finding hair,” she says, opening the envelope. Upon opening it, she discovers that it contains “two gift cards,” each valid for a box combo.

“‘Thank you for allowing us to serve you again. One love, Raising Cane’s Customer Relations,’” the card reads.

The TikToker concludes the video by thanking the company for the gift cards.

Has this happened before?

Other internet users have reported receiving gift cards as a consequence of making complaints at Raising Cane’s.

For example, one user on Reddit said that they received poor service at a Raising Cane’s location and made a complaint online. Upon his return, he was given two gift cards for box combos.

Naturally, while there are many who appreciate the company’s tendency to do this, there are also people who try to take advantage of it. A common scam involves making complaints against chain restaurants in hopes of receiving a gift card, which many internet users report is effective at allowing them to receive free food.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions on Garcia’s experience, as well as voicing how they would react in a comparable situation.

“Sorry you found hair in our food. Would you like some more ?” joked a commenter.

“At least they acknowledge the incident. Most places would not. Enjoy your meal,” added another.

“If I found hair in my food at any restaurant, I would not want anything from there, ever again, even if it was free. Just my refund,” declared a third.

“Canes drive thru was close due to system issues . So we went inside not knowing the situation yet and they gave us free combo cards,” stated a further TikToker. “Love canes!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Raising Cane’s via email and Garcia via TikTok DM and comment.



