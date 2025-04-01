‘All are bad in 6 months’: Auto store shopper spots Rain-X Vision wiper blades for $11.99. Then he notices another similar pair for $21.99

A shopper at an auto store recently posed a question to viewers: How do you know which windshield wipers are best for your car?

Featured Video

TikTok user @garage.guys.614 recorded himself inside a nondescript auto store, staring at the shelves. In his clip, he points out that Rain-X sells wipers for $11.99 and $21.99. His confusion stems from the fact that there appears to be no major differences between the two. They are the same size.

“Are they really double betterness? I have no idea,” he muses.

His “question of the day” clearly struck a chord, racking up over 53,100 views as of Monday. Some viewers jumped in to offer explanations—while others admitted they were just as lost when it came to picking the right wipers.

Advertisement

Which windshield wipers are the best?

While @garage.guys.614’s confusion over wiper blade pricing was relatable, the comments section revealed that shoppers have strong opinions when it comes to picking the best set.

Car and Driver backs up the importance of choosing quality wipers, noting that without them, drivers are practically doomed in a rainstorm. The outlet broke down some key factors to consider and even shared its top five picks.

The Rain-X brand @garage.guys.614 examines happens to be one of the most highly rated. Car and Driver specifically recommend the Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency wipers. These appear to be the ones priced at $21.99 in his video.

Advertisement

“The Rain-X rain repellent is legit,” the review reads. “This hydrophobic coating on the blades works very well and [improves] visibility immediately. We watched beads of water slide right off the windshield, which was especially helpful during light rain.”

The Latitude Water Repellency wipers also performed well in terms of quiet operation, streak-free performance, and affordability. However, Car and Driver did find one minor flaw: the locking clasp on the hook-style adapter was tough to open—so much so that a screwdriver was needed to pry it loose.

“But hey, that means it’ll hold the blade on securely,” the outlet reasoned.

As @garage.guys.614 pointed out, Rain-X wipers come at different price points. The Rain-X Silicone Endura, another top-rated pick, costs around $26. But there’s a reason for the markup.

Advertisement

According to Car and Driver, the Silicone Endura wipers are “built to last twice as long as conventional rubber wiper blades.” So while they cost more upfront, they might save drivers money in the long run.

Viewers offer their own opinions

@garage.guys.614 called on “car dudes” to weigh in on which windshield wipers he should buy—and they delivered. The comments section quickly filled with self-proclaimed experts offering their two cents on the best option.

Advertisement

“Anything but Bosch. They’re the worst and they squeak,” one user said.

“Wireframe vs. beam blade,” another added, explaining the price discrepancy. “Yes, they’re worth it.”

“I bought the Rain-X brand, they made so much noise on 2 different vehicles,” a third commenter shared. “Drove me nuts!”

Others were more cynical, arguing that brand loyalty didn’t matter much when it came to wiper blades. Their reasoning? No matter which ones you buy, they’re not built to last forever.

Advertisement

“All are bad in 6 months,” one viewer said.

“Nothing different, they are all way over-priced,” another added.

And for those looking to save a few bucks, some viewers had suggestions on where to find the best deals.

“Buy bulk at Costco or Sam’s when they are 7ish bucks,” one user suggested.

Advertisement

“Go to Ollie’s Outlet and get the more expensive ones for way cheaper,” another added. “Different brand but just as good!”

“Costco…$7.99…don’t know what brand,” a third user admitted. “But they are a good deal.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @garage.guys.614 via TikTok comment and to Rain-X via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.