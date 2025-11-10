“Warms my heart”: Rachel Brosnahan’s inclusive moment on Superman press tour draws praise

Emmy-winning actor Rachel Brosnahan is being praised online after she used ASL with a fan on the Superman red carpet.

Featured Video

Brosnahan is best known for playing the titular role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman. While attending Manila’s premiere of Superman, Brosnahan was spotted interacting with a fan using sign language. The clip was shared on the Reddit page, r/Fauxmoi, and has evoked a positive reaction from fans.

Watch Rachel Brosnahan use sign language

“In a country that rarely gets big Hollywood events, and where accessibility and inclusion are still FAR from standard (I cannot emphasize this enough it’s disheartening to acknowledge), this kind of interaction stands out,” u/Elegant-Tax7781 captioned the post.

Advertisement

“Instead of just waving or offering a quick hello, she chose to communicate in the fan’s language, making space for the fan to feel seen and included. It’s a small moment, but a clear example of how celebrities can help normalize more inclusive practices at public events,” they continued.

“EDIT/DISCLAIMER: Just to clarify, Rachel is currently learning American Sign Language (ASL), and yeah, ASL is different from Filipino Sign Language (FSL). I get that it’s not a perfect match, but honestly, I still appreciate the effort she made in that short moment. She didn’t have to do it at all, but she tried to connect in the way she knew how. That’s what stood out, at least to me,” they added.

You can watch the clip below:

Advertisement

Brosnahan has previously spoken about learning ASL before, and it was revealed to Town & Country that she would teach the kids on the Mrs. Maisel set the ASL alphabet.

In a neat move from Warner Bros. Discovery, Superman is also available to stream on HBO Max in ASL.

The internet reacts to Rachel Brosnahan using ASL

It’s heartwarming to see an actor be inclusive, so it’s no surprise people are praising Brosnahan for her recent interactions with fans.

Advertisement

“It costs $0 to be this kind of person. Take note, everyone!” u/Adeelqayum commented on the previously shared Reddit post.

“Aww, this warms my heart. I’ve seen a few posts about her on YouTube and TikTok from the people who worked with her on Maisel, calling her the nicest principal actor they’ve worked with,” u/Scared-Effort-3214 shared.

u/Elegant-Tax7781 posted, “Here’s something I want to share about Rachel that you probably don’t know about: in every Superman press stop, she and David [Corenswet] advocated for ‘local superheroes,’ aka charitable institutions that they would donate to. For Manila, it was Angat Buhay, Pawssion Project, and Save the Children.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has contacted a representative for Rachel Brosnahan for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.