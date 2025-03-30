‘It’s in almost every single bread product’: Publix shopper reaches for chocolate chip muffins. Then she takes a look at the fine print and issues a warning

A Publix shopper is going viral on TikTok after revealing that some of the store’s bread products contain pork—an ingredient many wouldn’t expect to find in their grocery staples.

In a recent video, TikTok user Dessy (@285tonsoffun) accused certain fast food chains and supermarkets of “sneaking” pork into foods, particularly bread products.

“I’m at Publix right now, and I’m going to show you something,” she said before displaying the ingredient list as proof.

As of Saturday, her video—detailing which foods might secretly contain pork—had racked up more than 1.3 million views, sparking debate among shoppers.

Which products allegedly contain pork?

According to Dessy, pork-derived ingredients are lurking in nearly “every single bread product” at Publix—and likely at other major grocery chains as well.

While some freshly baked breads appeared to be pork-free, Dessy pointed out that other items, such as pre-packaged chocolate chip muffins, contained a lesser-known ingredient: mono- and diglycerides—a type of fat that can come from either plant or animal sources.

The issue? Manufacturers don’t typically disclose whether these fats are plant-based or animal-derived. This leaves consumers in the dark. Dessy accused food companies of “sneaking pork into all of our foods” without clear labeling.

It’s not just Publix-branded products. Dessy claimed that certain Hostess snacks also contained the ingredient. She added that menu items from fast-food giants like Burger King and Wendy’s do, too.

“It’s in almost every single bread product,” Dessy said. “If you’re eating bread from Publix, you’re eating pork.”

Is this legit?

The American Halal Foundation confirmed in October that pork-derived ingredients can show up in unexpected foods. This includes baked goods, dairy products, flavored chips, and sauces like Worcestershire or gravy.

Because of this, the organization urged shoppers to carefully read ingredient labels when buying household staples. Like Dessy, they specifically warned those avoiding pork to steer clear of products containing mono- and diglycerides, as their source is often unclear.

“To identify if a food product contains pork, read ingredient labels carefully,” the foundation advised. “Look for words like gelatin, lard, enzymes, mono- and diglycerides, and certain E-numbers.”

For those seeking pork-free options, they recommended looking for halal, kosher, or vegetarian labels. They also encouraged shoppers to ask their local grocery stores to stock more halal-certified products or opt for kosher and vegan alternatives.

Viewers express shock at discovery

In the comments section of Dessy’s video, many viewers expressed shock and frustration over the revelation that some bread products contain pork-derived ingredients.

“As a Muslim I’m dead! I really need to read before I buy,” one woman wrote.

“Why should pork be in bread in the first place,” another asked.

“This is why I shop at the Halal store and make my own bread,” a third user commented.

Others urged viewers not to panic. They suggest that those who still want to consume these products do some research to determine whether the mono- and diglycerides in their favorite loaves of bread are derived from plant or animal sources.

“It depends on the product,” one viewer said. “It can be sourced from soybeans or palm oil… You just have to research the product first, sadly.”

“Halal consumers should avoid products containing mono- and diglycerides unless they are labeled as 100% vegetable mono- and diglycerides,” another advised.

“They CAN be sourced from pork. Not all are,” a third viewer commented. “Some are beef, some are vegetables… Thank you for bringing attention to this. So many folks don’t know.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dessy via TikTok comment and to Publix through email.



