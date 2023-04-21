‘I’ve had over 125 bottles of the same drink left at my door in 30 different deliveries’: Woman says someone keeps delivering Powerade to her house

A Sydney, Australia woman’s TikTok has gone viral after claiming that someone is sending her numerous bags of Powerade, Gatorade, and various sodas.

In a video with over 901,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user @carismaraffs says that over the course of two days, someone sent her 31 bags of Gatorade and Powerade, amounting to over 125 bottles.

“It’s the exact same quantity each time,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

As time passed, the deliveries continued, she says.

On the third day, there were fewer deliveries — but, curiously, it seems the items being delivered changed.

“This time, it was four quantities of Coke, Coke Zero, Fanta, and Mount Franklin [water] bottles,” the TikToker details in a follow-up clip. “I’m still not sure where they’re coming from and how they’re getting here, but they just keep turning up at my door, and now, there’s not even a doorbell. They just keep leaving them.”

The TikToker even spoke with one of the delivery people, who agreed that the situation was strange.

More bottles were delivered to the TikToker’s residence. Determined to figure out where the bottles were coming from, @carismaraffs discovered that all of the bottles had been ordered via DoorDash.

She was also able to learn the alleged first names of those making the orders. However, she says some of the names are unusual — for example, one order was placed under the name “Cagiriyam.” Another was placed under the name “Pavorade.”

The TikToker eventually called DoorDash, who claimed that the orders must be being delivered to the wrong address and that she was allowed to keep the drinks.

Per a comment, @carismaraffs also attempted to call one of the numbers associated with an account ordering the items. The number was disconnected.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Earlier this month, a user on TikTok went viral after claiming someone continually sent her orders of medium pizzas and cheesy bread. In December of last year, another user alleged that someone sent her over 40 packages from Amazon, none of which she had ordered.

There are a few reasons this may happen. First, it could be a genuine accident — though given the amount of items @carismaraffs received, this seems unlikely.

As one user on TikTok put it, “That’s a lot of wrong addresses.”

Next, these items could have been ordered as part of a “brushing” scam. This is when people place orders to random addresses in order to leave positive, verified reviews. This is usually an issue with online retailers like Amazon, but it is possible that someone is pulling a similar trick with DoorDash.

Finally, as many TikTok users noted, this could be a method of verifying stolen credit cards.

“They’re using ur address to test stolen card #s,” a top comment read.

“Yep. prob doing it to neighbours too while they also order stuff for themselves so can’t pin it on them,” alleged a second.

This scam is simple. Basically, a user steals a credit card or buys someone’s credit card information off of the internet, with prices for such info generally going between $1 and $20. From there, they’ll enter the information into an app like DoorDash to see if the order is processed.

If the order is processed, and the owner of the card does not shut down the card, the thief can continue using the card until the victim realizes what has happened.

Regardless of why it’s happening, users had suggestions about what to do with the excess drinks.

“Give it to a food bank,” one user offered.

“Find a youth after school program to drop them off at,” shared a second.

We’ve reached out to DoorDash via email and @carismaraffs via TikTok comment.