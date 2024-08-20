‘This the realest thing I’ve ever seen’: Man says he has ‘post car clarity’ after buying dream car

Material possessions can only make you so happy. That’s not to say that there isn’t a certain level of comfort they can bring to one’s life. These tools can help facilitate/enable us to do more of the things that make us happy.

But oftentimes, just getting our hands on a specific item or piece of technology isn’t going to necessarily make us happier. Charlie Day, for instance, didn’t have a computer until Season 2 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He wrote episodes on a yellow legal pad until he could buy one.

The critically acclaimed and widely respected White Stripes album, Elephant, was entirely recorded on “antiquated” music production equipment. In fact, not a single computer was used in the recording process of the collection.

It almost makes one think that to attain happiness, finding something that you love doing is more important than what you can buy.

This certainly seems to be the thesis of Ben Lyu’s (@thebenlyu) video. In the clip, he talks about the “post-car clarity” reaction he’s had after purchasing his dream Mercedes Benz.

In his clip, he states that it isn’t until you’re sitting in your dream car day in and day out, that you realize how little in your life has changed.

Post-car clarity

Lyu, while sitting in his new dream car, looks directly into the camera as he discusses this phenomenon.

“I think the really weird part about buying a car that you’ve always wanted is once you actually go ahead and sit inside of it,” he says. “And you’re physically in it. Like nothing in your life really changes.”

According to Lyu, human beings unhealthily delude themselves into pursuing things that ultimately won’t really make them all that happy.

“I feel like a lot of times we almost convince our mind and we gaslight ourselves. To think that we’re gonna start flying once we buy our dream car,” he says. “But in reality, you get it and you’re like, ‘Well, I still have to work. I still have to grind.’ I mean it’s cool that we’re sitting in here, but we still got stuff to do.”

He states there’s always going to be someone out there with something you don’t have.

“Right now I’m in a Mercedes. There’s a dude out there in a different country. Who’s driving a crazy insane street legal F1 car,” he says. “That I would sure like as well. But, something to keep in mind.”

The lottery winners’ curse

One of the key takeaways from Lyu’s video is the decimation of the mentality of working to buy material goods. If a massive chunk of your life is spent in a specific vocation, why shouldn’t you want to enjoy that time in said vocation? What’s the point of driving your dream car if you’re driving it to a job you could care less about?

But let’s say you managed to hit it big and never had to worry about work or a depleting bank account again. Would your life be any better as a result? While there are exceptions to every rule, there are numerous examples that this isn’t the case.

If you need any more proof that empty material pursuits are ultimately worthless endeavors, just take a look at lottery winners. 70% of lottery winners end up flat-broke in just seven years. On top of that, many of them either die or suffer horrible tragedies. While some individuals were clearly targeted and killed for the winnings, others allegedly orchestrated their own demises.

Mental health and affluence

There are also several studies, such as this Psychology Today article, that speak to a common phenomenon among the wealthy. Namely, the children of individuals who forged their own success are cited as possibly being more prone to mental health struggles. The outlet largely attributes this to a pressure to succeed themselves, which pushes them to risky and self-destructive behavior.

“The pressure can be so intense that it can lead to anxiety, depression, and even substance abuse,” it reads. “A study published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence found that the children of the very rich experience higher levels of pressure to succeed than their peers.”

The National Library of Medicine also wrote about the possible correlation between wealth and mental health problems. The organization writes, “Growing up in the culture of affluence can connote various psychosocial risks. Studies have shown that upper-class children can manifest elevated disturbance in several areas—such as substance use, anxiety, and depression.”

According to the American Psychological Association, there is a “mental price of affluence. American teens from upper-middle class families are more likely to have higher rates of depression, anxiety and substance abuse than any other socioeconomic group of young people.” The outlet spoke with psychologist Suniya Luthar, PhD, who provided commentary on this phenomenon.

TikTokers had varying opinions

Some think getting a dream car is actually a fantastic feeling that they enjoy very much. “Nah don’t try to downplay it. Finally getting ur dream car is the greatest feeling,” one person penned.

Another said, “Didn’t get the right car then.”

While someone else quipped that they didn’t want to hear his philosophical meanderings: “Just put the fry’s in the bag bro.”

One person remarked, “You didn’t get the right car and/or you can’t afford it. When you get your dream car you’re always looking forward to driving it and always puts a smile on your face.”

However, others seemed to understand the point that he was getting at. “The journey is better than the finish line,” one said.

Someone else replied that they know the feeling too, writing, “Makes u want some better or different.”

“This the realest thing I’ve ever seen,” another wrote in response to Lyu’s clip.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lyu via TikTok comment.

