‘You will never guess’: Plumber goes in woman’s basement. He can’t believe what he finds

This woman found something eerie in her home.

Featured Video

It’s kinda part of the deal when you buy a house, especially an old one, that you’ll be faced with a few surprises, from a hot water heater that suddenly gives out to some lazy landlord specials.

But nothing could have prepared this woman for what was uncovered.

In a viral video with more than 750,000 views, homeowner Constance (@corks369) shared how she discovered there was something hidden in her house.

Advertisement

What did she find in the basement?

“Not on my bingo card for today. Finding a refrigerator in my basement,” Constance said.

Constance explained that the previous homeowners flipped the house (which is when you buy a home and fix it up to resell it for a profit, often done on a shorter timeline). The plumbing work they got done for the flip was executed without a permit, and the water well wasn’t properly closed off.

This carelessness could lead to leaks, water damage, or ground water pollution, so Constance had a plumber come out to the house to inspect.

Advertisement

When he got there, Cosntance showed him a wall that she thought was cinderblock, but the plumber pointed out that it was fake and asked for permission to cut a hole to inspect the well.

He cuts a hole about the size of a cinder block and starts “losing his [mind],” Constance said.

“You will never guess what’s back here,” he tells her.

“[A] body?” she guesses (more on that later).

Advertisement

It was a large vintage fridge or freezer that was seemingly purposefully sealed into the house’s foundation. In a follow-up video, the white fridge is clearly rusted and covered in dust and cobwebs.

“‘Get a house,’ they said. Way better investment than renting,” Constance mocked. “[Expletive] a house, get me an apartment,” Constance declared.

Things get a bit spooky

In a follow-up video, Constance said that a neighbor kept asking her if she’d seen any spirits in the house since two people passed away in it.

Advertisement

“One was for sure natural causes. The other one?” Constance points to the fridge green-screened behind her. “Maybe.”

Though she immediately adds that it’s a far-fetched theory.

“So… house, with suspiciously very time intensive faked cinder blocks, with Amityville fridge. Should we start a bingo card??” a person said.

“Even before you said spirits, I was like…that’s not a fridge. That’s a coffin,” another chimed in.

Advertisement

Why didn’t she get a home inspection?

Well, she did.

But as Constance pointed out, there’s only so much an inspector can reasonably catch.

“They can’t alter the state of the house; they can’t do things without permission,” Constance said.

Advertisement

She pointed out that during the process, the inspector wanted to open a valve, and the past homeowners denied the request.

In hindsight, that was definitely a “red flag,” Constance said.

What’s going to happen with the fridge?

While Constance definitely wants the rogue appliance out of her house ASAP, she’s taking the necessary precautions to move it safely.

Advertisement

She’s called up a structural engineer to figure out if she can safely remove any more of the wall.

And for those asking if she’s going to open the fridge, keep in mind that there’s no way to know what’s in there, and Constance could face anything from mold, mildew, leaks, or just an incredibly rotten stench.

If anyone is in the market for a free fridge from circa the ’80s, Constance said it’s yours to take for the low, low price of hauling it out yourself.

Any takers?

Advertisement

“seriously if there’s not a body in it, plug it in & keep it. they don’t make them like they used to!” a person said.

“I knew that there was a cat distribution system. I was very unaware that there was a refrigerator distribution system,” another joked.

“Um I think I’ll build a house instead,” a commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“So, this is the day you learned you bought a mob house??” a viewer added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Constance for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.