‘You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top’: Plato’s Closet customer done after bringing 20-plus ‘very high caliber’ items

In a viral video, a woman explained why she would no longer sell her clothes at consignment giant Plato’s Closet.

In the video, Brenna (@brennaclarkeee) shares that after her recent experience selling at Plato’s, she’s “so fed up.” She goes on to explain that while she usually takes about 20-30 items expecting them to take 4-5, this time she took just 10 items, but she considered them to be “very high caliber.”

Many of the items she took in were never worn, only worn once, or were still in season.

“Showed up looking like a baddie which I think sometimes helps because they literally judge you based off your appearance and the clothes that you bring in,” Brenna said.

Since they never called her to let her know her items were ready, Brenna popped into the store to check. They ended up rejecting everything except for two items—a purse and a top from Princess Polly.

They ended up offering her $6 total for the items—ouch.

While Brenna initially hesitated when the store worker asked if the buying price was OK, she ended up taking her items back.

Brenna shows viewers the Princess Polly top that she was offered about $3 for when she paid about $50 and only wore it once.

She says that she can sell the top on Depop for about $30, and if it doesn’t sell, she’d prefer to donate the item free to Goodwill.

“You guys are offering me $3.49 for this $50 top. Like, at that point I’m not giving you my service, I’m not giving you my clothes,” Brenna said. “… Like, are they losing their minds.”

She added that three or four years back, they would have paid $10-$15 for the top.

“I’ve been coming to Plato’s Closet for about 5-6 years now. They are insane now. I don’t think I’ll ever sell at Plato’s Closet again after this experience. Plato’s Closet needs a big wake-up call,” Brenna said.

The video has more than 680,000 views and over 1,000 comments.

“platos closet is a slap in the face,” the caption read.

The Daily Dot previously reported on another person who took eight trash bags full of clothes to Plato’s and was offered $100 for her items.

Plato’s Closet, is a consignment shop that buys and sells gently used items.

At Plato’s, workers are tasked with sorting through customers’ clothes and deciding what they’re willing to take. Afterward, they’ll offer the customer either money or store credit. Since Plato’s sells clothes for up to 70% off the original retail price, they offer sellers one-third of that in order to make a profit.

Common complaints about consignment stores like Plato’s and Buffalo Exchange are that the amount they offer customers for their clothes is too low. There also doesn’t seem to be a set standard for what they will and won’t take.

Several people shared their own dissatisfaction with the consignment shop in the comments.

“They tried to offer me $9.60 for a pair of Aritzia Effortless Pants. Still available in store at aritzia for $148!!! Platos closet is the worst,” a top comment read.

“My favorite is when they sell items from shein for more than it is online,” a person said.

“Honestly I just straight-up donate now because Plato’s close just wastes your time. No point in driving there and back just for $8,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brenna via Instagram DM and to Plato’s via email.