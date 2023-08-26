‘I just kept getting charged $10 a month’: Customer says he tried to cancel Planet Fitness membership, kept getting charged for 4 more years

A TikTok user has exposed Planet Fitness, a popular gym chain, for allegedly charging him $800 over five years after he tried to cancel his membership.

The user, who goes by @Joeytoks on the app, posted a video on Aug. 19 detailing his frustrating experience with the company.

“One time I tried to cancel my $10 a month Planet Fitness membership (which also had a $40 annual fee) over the phone but they said I had to come in to cancel,” he explains in the video via on-screen caption.

“So I just kept getting charged $10 a month for 4 MORE YEARS,” he continues. “And it already been like a year of me not going when I thought about canceling. So for those of you keeping score at home, 5 years at $160 a year. $800.”

The video has quickly gained traction on the platform, accumulating over 1.4 million views in a week’s time.

Many of them shared their own stories of trying to cancel their Planet Fitness memberships, or offered advice on how to avoid getting charged.

“I canceled the card on file lmao,” one commenter wrote.

“I even went in the cancel and they kept trying to charge me! I canceled the card too!” another said.

“I had my bank block all charges from them,” a third commenter shared.

“this except they TOLD ME mine was cancelled over the phone and then proceeded to bill me for 3 months,” a fourth added.

Planet Fitness’s cancellation policy has recently been a hot topic on TikTok. One ex-Planet Fitness worker went viral on the platform after giving tips on how to cancel the membership without the hassle of an in-person visit.

