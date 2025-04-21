‘Respect the dedication’: Man hits the Planet Fitness locker room after workout. Then he sees chicken cooking on a stove in there

Planet Fitness has long been known for its affordable memberships and “Judgement Free Zone” ethos, boasting over 2,700 locations across the U.S.

It’s a go-to spot for many looking to get in a workout without breaking the bank.​

But recently, one gym-goer took the “no judgment” policy to a new level.​

A surprising scene in the locker room

In a TikTok video that’s garnered over 1 million views, user @q50_vicc shared a surprising sight: an electric skillet plugged in atop a bathroom sink. It is sizzling with what appears to be chicken.

“Only at Planet Fitness,” wrote @​q50_vicc in the video’s text overlay.

The video left many viewers amused. However, it also sparked discussions about the lengths some individuals go to when lacking basic amenities.​

When the gym becomes a home

For some, Planet Fitness isn’t just a place to exercise.

There have been instances where individuals, facing housing challenges, utilize the gym’s facilities beyond workouts.

A Reddit user shared their experience of living out of a car and using Planet Fitness for showers, noting that the staff seemed indifferent as long as the membership was active. ​

While cooking in the locker room isn’t standard practice, and people have even reported being kicked out for this exact reason, this incident shows the different ways people use shared spaces, especially when resources are scarce.​

In the comments, users shared mixed reactions—some amused, others empathetic.

“I’ve heard someone say that Planet Fitness is a glorified homeless shelter and I believe it,” one person wrote.

Another user responded more compassionately, saying, “I hope things get better for whoever that is. Anything can happen to anybody at anytime.”

“Probably someone homeless or truck driver,” someone else guessed, adding, “respect the dedication.”

