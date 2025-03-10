‘This is the video my mechanic sent me after I brought my car in for a banging noise’: Mechanic puts woman’s Mazda CX5 on a lift. You won’t guess what he finds

Cars make all kinds of weird noises, and when they do, most people assume the worst.

Maybe it’s a wheel bearing going bad, an issue with the suspension, or something that requires an expensive repair.

But for one TikTok user, Samantha (@samanthalee726), the culprit wasn’t a mechanical failure—it was something completely unexpected.

Her video, which has racked up over 348,400 views, shows footage from her mechanic, who filmed his inspection after she brought in her car for an unusual sound.

What did the mechanic find?

In the video, the mechanic walks through his diagnostic process, explaining that he tested the tires for any play to see if a wheel bearing might be the problem.

But nothing seemed off. That’s when he decided to take a closer look.

“I dropped the shield, as you can see right there, and something I did find that was a little interesting was there’s pizza crust right above your axle,” he says, shining a light on the unexpected discovery.

Sure enough, there it is, a pizza crust lodged in the axle.

“So, what I’m going to do for step one is I’m going to remove the pizza crust and see if there’s any other kind of debris that could be bouncing around in here,” he explains.

While he’s not entirely sure if it’s the cause of the noise, he says the way it was getting tossed around could explain why the sound was intermittent and seemed like something was hitting the floor.

“This is the video my mechanic sent me after I brought my car in for a banging noise,” Samantha wrote in the caption. “I’m literally just a girl and don’t know what’s going on this year already.”

How could this have happened?

Finding pizza crust stuck near an axle isn’t exactly a common car issue, so how did it get there in the first place?

One possibility is road debris—maybe someone dropped food in a parking lot or on the street, and the car’s tires kicked it up, lodging it into the undercarriage.

Road debris often gets stuck in the undercarriage—things like balls, sticks, and unfortunately, even small animals.

Another possibility is maybe a hungry critter dragged it under there. Small animals love sneaking into cars to stash food, especially when it’s cold outside. When Samantha drove, it might dragged it with her and it got clogged in the undercarriage.

Whatever the cause, this appears to be a minor issue and an amusing situation for the car owner.

In the comments, users found the situation hilarious.

One person pointed out how rare it is for mechanics to enjoy making these kinds of videos. They wrote, “You made this tech’s day because they usually HATE having to record these videos.”

Others warned that this might not be a one-time thing. “Means you have animals taking food up there,” one user cautioned. “Could be bad if they decide to chew on wires (which they are known to do),”

And, of course, someone had to crack a joke. “Sooooo what kind of pizza does your car like?!?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Samantha via TikTok messaging for comment. We’ve also reached out to Mazda via email.

