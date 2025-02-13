An online reviewer is warning about a CPAP machine recall. He claims The Philips Dreamstation CPAP device, recalled in 2023, is still being used and could pose a cancer risk to users.

Uncle Nicko (@cpapreviews), founder of the online support community Sleep.hq, reviews CPAP machines.

His recent claims about Philips CPAP machines’ cancer risk are picking up a significant number of views on TikTok.

Nicko posted the video warning on Dec. 17. It currently has nearly 700,000 views.

Reviewer warns about CPAP machine recall

In a video captioned, “Warning – This Philips CPAP Could Kill You!” Nicko claims, “I spent two years of my life on YouTube warning people about this cancer-causing device.”

Nicko displays the device, a Philips DreamStation, to the camera, noting that it has “now been recalled.”

He claims this is because the sound-abating foam inside breaks down, “and then it travels into your lungs, and it’s carcinogenic.”

“It mutates cells, and it can kill you,” he states.

Nicko states that he took to TikTok—and its larger audience—to repeat warnings he has given about the device on his YouTube channel.

“It’s sold everywhere, and Philips did a horrible job of getting the word [of the recall] out,” he claims.

“The recall applications finish soon, at the end of this month, so if you or anyone you know has this device, a Philips Respironics device, or any device [made] prior to this device, … it is bad news, and you should register for the recall.”

Does the foam cause cancer?

According to the FDA website, “Philips recalled certain … continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines … in June 2021 because of potential health risks—impacting 15 million devices worldwide.”

In 2023, The FDA issued a Class I recall for a variety of Respironics products.

According to Drugwatch, “2023 recall was designated as Class I due to the risk of respiratory failure, heart failure, severe injury or death from using the replacement machines.”

However, though the recalls acknowledged “toxicity risk from the PE-PUR foam in the devices,” there has been no firmly established evidence that the foam causes cancer.

Per the National Institute of Health, “Previous studies have examined adherence to CPAP therapy and all‐cancer incidence.”

“The literature does not currently include any reports of cancer or deaths related to the degradation of the polyurethane sound abatement foam.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Philips via email for a statement.

Other models that are affected

The Philips recall affects the following models:

A-Series BiPAP A30, A40, Hybrid A30 and V30 Auto

C-Series ASV

C-Series S/T and AVAPS

DreamStation

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation Go

DreamStation ST and AVAPS

Dorma 400

Dorma 500

E30

Garbin Plus, Aeris, and LifeVent

OmniLab Advanced+

REMstar SE Auto

SystemOne ASV4

SystemOne (Q-Series)

Trilogy 100 and Trilogy 200

Viewers share their stories

Many of Nicko’s viewers commented on their own experiences.

“I was finding black dust in the water tank each morning for a long time. I have chronic wheezing but if I get sick I will never be able to prove it,” wrote Petal (@petal6661981).

Another viewer wrote, “My breathing still hasn’t recovered and I keep getting brushed off when try to tell the doctors what the problem is.”

“Yes they replaced mine with the dream station 2 but I’m still using an inline filter with it. I don’t dare use it without one,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicko via TikTok direct message.

