‘That pharm tech is about to go to jail’: Pharmacy gives customer anti-inflammatory pills along with his anti-depressants—they’re the same color

A creator shared how his prescription for anti-depressants mistakenly contained several anti-inflammatory pills. Commenters urged him to sue.

In the video, Brady (@_brady_s) looks in the mirror mouthing the words, “Everyone is so creative,” before panning down to his messed up prescription. On the right are more than 50 of his light blue antidepressant pills, and on the left are 14 slightly smaller, more matte, blueish-purple anti-inflammatory pills.

“My pharmacy throwing anti-inflammatory pills into my antidepressants because they’re blue,” the text overlay on the video read.

The video has more than 3 million views and thousands of comments, many of which are urging him to sue or speculating that the pharmacy technician could go to jail for the mistake.

“Pharmacist is responsible for checking the final product, you boutta get a fat check,” a person who said they work as a pharmacy technician said.

Another person shared that his sister sued because of a similar situation and is now using the money to pay for college.

Each year 7,000 to 9,000 people in the United States die as a result of a medication error, according to a publication by the National Institutes of Health. On average, settlements for wrong prescriptions are between $150,000 and $300,000, according to a law site.

In a reply video, Brady shared that he won’t be taking any legal action.

Brady explained that he got his prescription from a third-party vendor that works with a pharmacy. He added that one of his family members works for the company, so “I can’t sue them.”

“While I do live for a courtroom drama, that’s probably not gonna happen,” he said.

After an hour on the phone with the company, he said he was able to get the situation sorted and will be sent a new bottle of medication. In another follow-up video, Brady explained that even if he had taken the anti-inflammatory by mistake, “not much would have happened.” He added that if he’d had a really bad reaction, the worst that would have happened was getting an ulcer.

