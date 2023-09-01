‘This is what I keep in my first-aid kit’: Pest pro claims you should use Adolph’s meat tenderizer on bee/wasp stings

A pest control professional has shared a surprising hack on how to treat bee and wasp stings using a common kitchen ingredient. User Pest Pro 618 (@pestpro618) claims that Adolph’s meat tenderizer, a product used to soften meat before cooking, can also help to draw out the venom from insect bites.

In his video, the TikToker explains how he uses the meat tenderizer as a first aid remedy. The video has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 1.5 million views.

In the clip, he says, “In the pest control world, you’d be surprised how many times I get bit by spiders, stung by bees. This is what I keep in my first aid kit. Let me show you how this $3 bottle can help you if you get bitten or stung by bees, wasps, or hornets.”

The TikToker then demonstrates how to first make a paste with the meat tenderizer by adding some water, and then apply it to the affected area with a band-aid. He claims that the paste will “draw the poison out” if it is left to sit for a few hours.

“Next time you get stung, bitten by a spider or insect, give it a try, let me know how it works,” the Pest Pro concludes.

According to Healthline, meat tenderizer contains an enzyme called papain, which could be used to break down proteins in the venom of some insects. However, there is not enough scientific evidence to support its effectiveness.

In the comment section of the video, some users shared their own experiences with the hack, while others expressed skepticism and joked about it.

One user wrote: “Yes! The bromelain in the tenderizer breaks down the protein in the venom that causes the allergic reaction. Baking soda paste helps a lot too!”

“I got stung by wasp in the lip, I was told to use meat tenderizer & it worked,” a second commenter shared.

“Then your arm is ready for cooking a couple hours later,” another quipped.

