‘Y’all either it’s 10/10s across the board or just don’t take the survey’: Customer says you should always give technicians positive feedback—even if they didn’t solve your problem

After any customer service call, it’s common to receive a feedback form asking a series of questions about the experience. The questions vary—for example, ‘Did the customer service agent answer your question?’ or ‘Would you recommend the service to a friend?’

While many simply ignore these questionnaires, TikTok user @lilithothevalley’s clip went viral after sharing what she says is the correct way to handle this situation.

According to the TikToker, rather than ignore the opportunity to give feedback, answer all the questions they ask positively.

“10 out of 10. Amazing. [The technician was] amazing,” she imitates.

Why does @lilithothevalley suggest this kind of response?

According to the TikToker, while a customer may be under the belief that their feedback represents their experience dealing with the company, the company sees it as the customer’s experience with that specific employee.

As such, the customer’s feedback may be used to punish an employee, even if their true problem was with the business itself.

“That shitty company will use your survey numbers as a reason to deny that person a bonus at the end of the year, or promotion,” the TikToker explains.

Users in the comments section were split on the issue.

Some were in support of the TikToker’s claims.

“Yep I used to work at a credit union and people would give us bad surveys for things we couldn’t control and then we’d lose bonus $,” a user recalled.

“Thank youuu,” another echoed. “As a call center agent AS MUCH AS I WANT TO HELP RESOLVE THE ISSUE, [THE] COMPANY POLICY IS NOT LETTING US.”

“As a Capital One Disputes agent, I agree,” shared a third. “Our job depends on your surveys. We have metrics to pass.”

However, others shared their desire to negatively review customer service workers whom they felt were unhelpful.

“Idk man if they sit there and give me an attitude and refuse to help. 0/10 0/10 0/10 all day,” stated a commenter.

“But if I don’t get the help I need and they didn’t fix the problem… why would I help them get a bonus or a raise?” questioned a second.

Several users proposed a third option.

“Y’all either it’s 10/10s across the board or just don’t take the survey,” proclaimed an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to @lilithothevalley via TikTok comment.