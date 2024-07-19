‘Like huhhh?’: Woman buys Pepsi in gas station’s vending machine for $2.69. There’s just one problem

A TikToker has gone viral after making a frustrating discovery about some gas station Pepsi. Filming the vending machine, Ny (@lilnyiavert) noted how a chilled 500ml bottle of Pepsi costs $2.69, while an unchilled 2L bottle costs the exact same. Expressing her confusion, she wrote, “Like huhhh?” in the video’s caption and added the hashtag “#lifeisascam.”

The video has amassed 465,300 views, as viewers agreed the price dichotomy was wild. “One bottle of water is $2, but the whole case of 24 be $5,” one wrote. “Walmart here in Tampa has the same sh*t. It’s almost like because it’s cold,” another added. A third wrote that they’re “convinced its always been like this,”

“Used to be able to get 2 litres for a dollar, but 20 is cold and compact so they get you on that,” they said.

However, other commenters said they think the stark difference makes sense. “Where have you been for the past 30 years?” one asked. “The smaller colder soda is always more expensive than a larger warm soda.”

A second commenter added that “coolers are expensive to maintain.”

Why is chilled soda more expensive?

Meanwhile, a Quora user shared a theory about why these smaller, chilled bottles end up being so expensive.

“The soda companies have done their research, and they know that many consumers will pay more for a soda bottle that you can conveniently carry with you,” the user suggested, “especially when the 24-ounce bottle is chilled.”

Pepsi didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Pepsi customer drinks metal

This isn’t the first time customers have been left disappointed by Pepsi. TikToker Kayla (@realkayla_licious) went viral after discovering something odd with her can of Pepsi—namely that it tasted like “chewing on nickels” and was a strange amber color rather than the normal brown. When she cut open the can, she realized something that looked like rust had accumulated on the inside.

In a later video, Kayla revealed that Pepsi got in touch and gave her a bunch of merchandise to make up for the unpleasant experience.

“Some of you might be thinking, ‘Oh my god, you drank metal, that’s crazy, that’s not enough,’” she said. “I don’t care…I’m going to keep guzzling that. I’m gonna drink it up, and I’m not going to feel bad about it. This works for me. Me and Pepsi, we’re besties.”

Ny didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

