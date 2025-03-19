‘Always ask to be shown the old parts’: Pep Boys mechanic says driver came in with ‘new air filter.’ Then he checks it

It’s not uncommon for car owners to catch a service technician lying about repairs. And Pep Boys mechanic Luis Roldan (@luisroldan033) is calling out other technicians for scamming customers in this manner.

Featured Video

In a TikTok that has over 37,000 views, Roldan shares how he caught another mechanic lying about work done on a customer’s vehicle.

The mechanic begins his video by speaking into the camera while he’s at work. With his Pep Boys uniform on, he delineates just how the customer in question was bamboozled. Firstly, he addresses shady service technicians.

“To all you mechanics out there and you charge people for [expletive]—make sure you do it. Don’t be a [expletive] and not do it.”

Advertisement

At the previous shop the customer visited, Roldan says she was charged for several services. “This lady was charged for an air filter, a cabin filter, and an oil change. She said every time she turned on her air—it smelled funny,” Roldan says.

Upon hearing the driver’s issues with their vehicle, he says he inspected the car. It wasn’t long until he discovered that a previous service technician charged the consumer for what was effectively nothing.

“So, I’m gonna show y’all the new cabin filter that they put in there,” Roldan states.

Next, he holds up a crusty, blackened filter to the camera. From its physical appearance alone, it’s evident the previous service tech neglected to install the new filter.

Advertisement

How to change one’s air filter?

Most vehicles house cabin filters behind their gloveboxes, making the replacement a pretty straightforward process. Traditionally, car owners simply detach the glovebox cubby from its hinge mechanism. Upon doing so, a covering located in the car’s dash must be removed.

This gives commuters access to the old cabin air filter, which they can then remove. Subsequently, they can swap it out with a new one that fits their specific vehicle model. Then, all they have to do is snap the cover back in place and affix the glovebox cubby to its hinges.

Back to Roldan’s discovery

Upon showing the dirty air filter, Roldan commented on its appearance. “You can’t even see anything through this. They charged her $34 to replace it, and they never replaced it,” he says.

Advertisement

The TikToker then shakes his head as he still holds the filthy filter to the lens. He goes on to say that its actions like this that make consumers leery of dealing with automotive shops.

“And then they wonder why y’all give us mechanics a bad name. ‘Cause y’all charge people for [expletive] and don’t do it. Next time do it,” he says.

Several viewers, including another mechanic, urged drivers to ask mechanics to show them the old parts whenever they’re paying for a replacement. This way, they can be sure to see the worn-down component that’s been swapped out for a fresh one.

Advertisement

“I always show my customers their old parts along with pictures of them installed. Transparency makes you a sought after tech,” a mechanic who saw the video commented.

“That’s why I left the dealership. They rip off customers and the automaker on warranty claims,” another technician complained.

“Toyota dealer charged my wife for rotation and didn’t do it. Mark your tires people,” one of the tips shared read.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pep Boys via email and Roldan via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.