‘I can’t be the only one that didn’t know this’: Woman says you don’t have to go to Walgreens, CVS, or the DMV anymore for passport photos. Then she reveals what you can do instead

Renewing a passport isn’t always easy. Between backlogs, strict requirements, and all the paperwork involved, the process can be frustrating.

But according to one woman, there’s at least one part of it that might be simpler than people think.

TikTok user Tori (@toristateofmind) recently shared a video that’s now garnered over 725,200 views, saying she discovered a surprising shortcut.

“I can’t be the only one that didn’t know this,” she says. “I’ve had to renew my passport, and did you know you don’t have to go to, like, Walgreens or the DMV to take a passport photo anymore?”

Instead of going to a store or an official location, she says you can simply use an iPhone photo and upload it online.

Is this true?

Since January of this year, millions of Americans have been able to renew their passports through the new online renewal system.

And, according to the U.S. Department of State, applicants submitting a passport renewal online can now upload a digital photo instead of printing one.

However, the photo still has to meet specific requirements, including size, lighting, and background color.

The website notes that certain adjustments, like using filters or digitally altering your image in any way, can get your photo rejected. They also recommend having someone else take the picture instead of using a selfie.

The same applies to in-person applicants: You can print a smartphone photo as long as it meets the U.S. Department of State’s official requirements. In short, the device used doesn’t matter, only that the photo follows the guidelines.

In the comments section, viewers shared mixed experiences with the online passport photo process.

One person said they successfully used a smartphone photo, writing, “My boyfriend and I did this for his passport photo and as long as you read the instructions, it works perfectly. The picture was accepted the first time.”

Others weren’t so lucky. “They are super picky on the photo,” one viewer warned. “I tried several times, with different shots. All rejected. Need to go to Walgreens!”

Another added, “Don’t trust it—they are very picky.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tori through Instagram and TikTok direct message for comment. It also contacted the U.S. Department of State via email.

