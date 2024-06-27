‘I would’ve said nevermind so fast and ran away’: Woman issues warning about the Party City balloons

A woman was left disheartened after going to Party City for just two balloons. “We can’t have anything fun anymore,” TikTok user Kat (@katmcgahan) announces in a video after a trip to Party City.

In the video, Kat is sitting in her car after purchasing two balloons for her friends’ joint 30th birthday.

“Um, I have a public service announcement,” Kat (@katmcgahan) says. “I just went to Party City and got two balloons. A No. 3 and a No. 0.”

The large letter balloons retail for $6 a piece. So her total, without, air would have been a little over $12. However, Kat got them filled with air. And when it came time to check out, she was in for a shock.

“‘All right. That will be $32.15,’” she recalls the cashier telling her.

“I think I literally said, ‘Holy sh*t,’” Kat recalls.

The worker confirms with Kat that each balloon is $15, meaning that helium was more than the ballon themselves.

“$15 a piece? $32 for balloons?” Kat says. “We can’t even have balloons anymore.”

“Like, how did we get here? It’s some air and a little bit of plastic,” she concludes.

Kat joked that she was “on my way to start my balloon side-hustle” in the caption of the video, considering apparently a ton of money can be made on balloons.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Party City via press email. Her video garnered over 21,000 views. In the comments section, viewers shared what they would’ve done in Kat’s position.

“I would’ve said nevermind so fast and ran away,” one viewer wrote.

“I would have said I left my card in the car be right back,” a second commented.

More affordable alternatives

Viewers also shared more affordable alternatives.

“Dollar tree also sells the gold numbers now for $5!!! With helium,” one user shared.

This is true. Dollar Tree sells the number balloons with helium for only $5. However, the size of these balloons are unclear. The Party City ones are 34 inches.

“PopShelf sells the number balloons and they’re $5 I think & helium included,” a second revealed.

This is also true. Retail store pOpshelf sells helium balloons for $5 a piece.

“Just went there I bought all my balloons from Amazon and had them fill them for $1.50 each,” a third stated.

Why are balloons so expensive?

Balloons are filled with helium, and the helium is what is expensive. While helium is what makes balloons float, it is a finite resource. And some say it will run out in merely 25 years, according to CNA. And like with most things, during helium shortages, the cost of the resource goes up.

