‘This breaks my heart’: Woman sees parents get on Disneyland ride. Then she realizes they abandoned their baby

We all know Disneyland is as fun for adults as it is for little kids, but one family may have taken that idea a little too far. Did they abandon their baby?

TikTok user Vankeesha (@keesha4rank) was at the park when she saw something she couldn’t believe—a baby left alone in a stroller while the parents went on a ride.

“Honestly, never seen this happen, but why did somebody leave their baby here in the stroller while they went to go get a ride?” she asks in her now-viral video, which has over 939,900 views.

How did this happen?

She panned her camera to a stroller covered with a Spider-Man blanket, where something inside could be seen moving.

“That stroller right there, there is a baby in there, as y’all can see,” she says.

According to her, the parents had walked into the “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride and hadn’t returned yet.

“Somebody’s kid is in there, and their parents walked into ‘Guardians’ and they have not been back yet,” she claims.

Before she realized there was a baby inside, Vankeesha says she overheard something that made her pause.

“I heard one of the dads say, ‘Oh, just put a chair right there to block that side off,’” she recalls.

It’s unclear how long the child had been left alone, but in the video, someone came to the baby’s rescue. A Disneyland security worker is seen approaching the stroller and lifting the blanket, seemingly waiting for the parents to return.

“I wonder how old you can be to wait by yourself,” Vankeesha said in the background.

According to her caption, security stepped in and got the parents off the ride. In the comments, she shared the parent returned and picked up the child with no further incident.

Are kids allowed to be left alone at Disneyland?

According to Disneyland’s park rules and regulations, “children should be supervised.” Kids under 14 can’t enter the park alone, and those under 7 must have someone at least 14 with them on rides.

There’s no specific Disneyland rule about leaving kids unsupervised in the park. However, parents have faced legal trouble for abandoning children in public spaces in the past.

In one case, a woman was reportedly arrested after leaving her daughter alone in a public park for hours while she finished her shift at McDonald’s.

There are no universal laws on what age kids can be left alone. Some states—like Kansas, Illinois, and New Mexico—set legal guidelines.

Depending on the state, parents can face consequences for leaving kids between the ages of 10 and 14 home alone.

In the comments, users were shocked that anyone would think leaving a baby alone at Disneyland was a good idea.

“The security should’ve took the baby to the security office, let them panic for five minutes because I promise those five minutes will feel like an eternity,” one person wrote.

Others couldn’t believe the parents thought Disney’s reputation for safety justified the decision. “That’s absolutely insane. I don’t care how ‘safe’ Disney is, I would never leave my children unattended,” another user said.

Another pointed out an added concern: “And in the sun under a blanket alone is crazy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vankeesha via TikTok messages and Disneyland via email for comment.

