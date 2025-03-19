‘Does it taste like chicken?’: Pappadeaux customer takes bite of catfish beignets. Then a manager intervenes

A customer at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen called out the establishment for trying to pull a fast one on her when she ordered their catfish beignets.

TikTok user M&M (@njgolden) was recently at the restaurant for their happy hour. While she was there she got her usual: an order of catfish beignets. However, the customer was dissatisfied when she received the item as, according to her, they were clearly not catfish beignets.

“So I’m at Pappadeaux’s happy hour as I always do, and this is what I got,” she explains in her video as she filmed the plate of beignets.

She holds up one beignet that was broken in two.

“If you see, that’s chicken; that’s not catfish,” she claims.

The customer adds that she escalated her complaint so a manager came over.

The TikToker recounts, “First she asked me was I sure, and I said, ‘You don’t see it?’ She goes, ‘Well does it taste like chicken?’ Well, yes it tastes like chicken because it’s chicken. It’s not catfish.”

The manager appeared to have sent over a replacement order because while the woman is talking a server places a fresh plate down on the table.

“Now, hopefully this is catfish. Hopefully!” the woman says as she signs off.

Viewers were divided over the customer’s response

The video received 429,000 views, and several users chimed in about the service at Pappadeaux.

“My husband & I were just at Pappadeaux. He ordered grilled fish and shrimp. They brought grilled shrimp on top of fries and cut u p lightly grilled chicken on a small plate,” one person shared.

“I’m concerned that a restaurant manager who should know the entire menu can’t tell the difference between chicken and fish,” another pointed out.

“Former Pappadeaux server here. I have NEVER worked at a place that cares LESS about its people,” someone else wrote.

But while most people were on the side of the TikToer, several users questioned the need to make a big deal out of what appeared to be a simple mistake.

“Ok they made a mistake so what?” one person asked.

“The cook just grabbed the wrong bag from the freezer. Just a mistake. Not earth shattering,” another said.

The TikToker responded to this commenter, arguing that it wasn’t the mistake that annoyed her. It was the lack of accountability.

“It’s not about the mistake it’s about how the mistake is handled. Fix it. No back and forth needed,” she wrote.

Are catfish beignets a mainstay at Pappadeaux?

According to a post on X by Pappadeaux, the restaurant offers catfish beignets, roasted oysters, mini shrimp and grits, and mini shrimp and crawfish fondeaux during their happy hour, which happens on weekdays from 3 to 6pm.

However, not all customers will be able to enjoy these offerings as these menu items are available at select locations only. Customers looking for them specifically should call their local Pappadeaux to inquire about availability.

The Daily Dot reached out to the customer via TikTok comment and direct message and to Pappadeaux via email.

