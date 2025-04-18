‘Jersey Mikes would never’: Man orders Panera for delivery and notices a sandwich is missing. Then he opens the bag of chips

Panera Bread might have a reputation for offering quick, “clean” meals—soups, salads, sandwiches, and more—but it doesn’t always win points with customers online.

Lately, more and more customers say the food they get from the chain doesn’t match the prices they’re paying.

For example, one TikTok user said Panera Bread charging $10 for the Caesar salad they got was “absurd.” Another complained that the service was rude. Plenty more have sounded off about food quality in general.

Now, a new video is adding to that chorus

In a TikTok by @ninasosweets, which has racked up over 1.6 million views, a man is shown sitting at a table with a Panera bag of chips in hand. He seems less than thrilled.

“Just got lunch from Panera,” he says, as he prepares to open the bag. “And we got our chips with our order.”

He shakes the bag, suggesting there’s not much inside. Then he opens it and dumps the contents onto a napkin.

The contents? One singular chip.

“This is probably the best part,” he continues, “because they forgot one of our sandwiches and our drinks.”

With a look of disbelief, he ends the clip with a simple, “Oh, Panera.”

‘That’s a bag of chip’

In the comments, users didn’t hold back their distaste for the fast-casual chain.

“That’s a Bag of Chip,” one person joked.

Another pointed out the company’s silence despite the video’s virality, writing, “Panera surprisingly missing from the chat.”

Some took the opportunity to criticize the chain more broadly. “Panera is glorified hospital food and you can’t change my mind!” one commenter wrote.

“Oh Panera… Panera, where are you?” another asked, echoing the ending of the original video.

