Panera Bread customer grabbing cup with caption 'me takin a free large green tea after gettin charged $10 for hospital quality soup' (l) Panera Bread building with sign (c) Panera Bread customer walking with cup with caption 'me takin a free large green tea after gettin charged $10 for hospital quality soup' (r)

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock @badelinethebaddie/TikTok (Licensed)

‘It’s glorified hospital food’: Panera Bread customers claim to steal drinks because of $10 soup

'As a Panera employee, DO IT.'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Trending

Posted on Mar 22, 2023

Panera Bread—a restaurant brand that’s no stranger to TikTok virality—is facing backlash online from customers who claim that it’s too pricey and its menu items are nothing more than “glorified hospital food.”

In a short video posted to TikTok, user Madeline (@badelinethebaddie) jokes that she stole one of the store’s drink cups after paying an exorbitant amount for her meal. As of Wednesday morning, her video has over 1.2 million views. 

@badelinethebaddie its jokes yall i dont steal #panera ♬ original sound – $

The clip shows Madeline taking one of Panera Bread’s large cups after seemingly placing her order through a kiosk. “Me takin a free large green tea after gettin charged $10 for hospital quality soup,” she wrote via text overlay. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madeline via TikTok comment and Panera Bread via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether Panera Bread had actually increased the price of certain menu items.

“Its jokes on y’all, I don’t steal,” Madeline clarified in the video’s caption. 

Still, her comments were filled with people who claimed to regularly refill—or steal—cups to protest the expensive food. 

“I have never paid for a drink at Panera,” wrote one user. 

“Same. Always order on kiosk and steal that drink. They ain’t checking anyways,” said a second TikToker. 

Even alleged Panera Bread employees endorsed this practice. 

“I work there. Do it. We can’t stop you,” read an additional comment. 

“As a Panera employee, DO IT,” another user wrote. 

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Mar 22, 2023, 8:23 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 