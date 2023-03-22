‘It’s glorified hospital food’: Panera Bread customers claim to steal drinks because of $10 soup

Panera Bread—a restaurant brand that’s no stranger to TikTok virality—is facing backlash online from customers who claim that it’s too pricey and its menu items are nothing more than “glorified hospital food.”

In a short video posted to TikTok, user Madeline (@badelinethebaddie) jokes that she stole one of the store’s drink cups after paying an exorbitant amount for her meal. As of Wednesday morning, her video has over 1.2 million views.

The clip shows Madeline taking one of Panera Bread’s large cups after seemingly placing her order through a kiosk. “Me takin a free large green tea after gettin charged $10 for hospital quality soup,” she wrote via text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madeline via TikTok comment and Panera Bread via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether Panera Bread had actually increased the price of certain menu items.

“Its jokes on y’all, I don’t steal,” Madeline clarified in the video’s caption.

Still, her comments were filled with people who claimed to regularly refill—or steal—cups to protest the expensive food.

“I have never paid for a drink at Panera,” wrote one user.

“Same. Always order on kiosk and steal that drink. They ain’t checking anyways,” said a second TikToker.

Even alleged Panera Bread employees endorsed this practice.

“I work there. Do it. We can’t stop you,” read an additional comment.

“As a Panera employee, DO IT,” another user wrote.