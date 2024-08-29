‘They played too much’: Panda Express customer buys two plates. She paid over $10 for nothing

Imagine coming home excited to eat after picking up three items at Panda Express to devour as soon as you get home. Now, imagine that when you open up up the white styrofoam container, there’s nothing but air because the workers forgot to fill up your tray with food. This is what Jennifer Vee (@jennifervee23) says happened to them.

What happened?

“Tell me why I go to Panda Express, and I was on standby because this was getting ready,” Vee says, showing a small to go box with food.

“Long story short, I come home, and I look at my carton. It’s empty! They gave me nothing. Like, I need to speak to the Panda Express headquarters this once. I’m so mad. I’m not even playing,” Vee adds in a video with 280,000 views.

While Vee does show two other items from Panda Express they got that did contain food, this one seems to have slipped through the cracks.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are amused and shared their general frustrations with Panda Express.

“You have to speak to the panda himself!! Lmfao,” one said.

“The first time I went to Panda Express I ordered on the app and waited 30 minutes before going just to make sure it was ready I got there and wait 2 more hours because they couldn’t find my order,” another shared.

“Lmao one time they just gave me super greens, I opened it and I’m like … I literally was waiting for the chicken to cook and then they don’t even give it to me!!” recalled another.

Viewers issued reminders to drive-thru customers to always check their food before driving home.

“Do people not check their food before leaving the drive thru?” one asked.

“How did u leave n not check lol,” another asked.

But Vee said they were “rushing to leave.” “Either way that still doesn’t justify why my plate was empty when I paid for 2 plates,” Vee argued.

So what did Vee lose besides just a plate of food?

Vee mentioned the empty item was a “plate” of food, which means one side and two entrees at Panda Express. In a separate comment, Vee mentioned they’re based in Illinois.

A plate at a Panda Express in Chicago, Illinois, can range anywhere from $10.50 to $12.50, depending on what one orders. That’s according to its online ordering and pick-up service.

Not only did Vee allegedly miss out on this plate of food, but they also lost up to $12.50. In a separate comment advising Vee to call the store, Vee responded, “I called lol.”

The sideways face they included in that response implies Vee had no luck with getting a resolution.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Panda Express for comment via email and to Vee via Instagram and TikTok message.

