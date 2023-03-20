‘Chipotle better watch out’: Customer orders burrito from Panda Express

While few would consider Panda Express to be authentic Chinese food, the company is furthering the distance between themselves and genuine Chinese cuisine with a viral offering.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, TikTok user Lawrence (@asianchowdown) documents his experience ordering a burrito from Panda Express. According to a follow-up video, the burrito cost $8.60 without tax.

While some users in comments were in disbelief about the video, it’s actually real. Right now, one can walk into Panda Express and order a burrito full of the restaurant’s food—if they live near the company’s Pasadena, California “Innovation Kitchen.”

As Lawrence explains in a follow-up video, this is not a menu item available across the country. Instead, Panda Express has a single location in California that it calls its Innovation Kitchen.

This store offers “new flavors and dishes as well as experimental design and décor,” per the company’s website. Panda Express burritos—or at least, Orange Chicken burritos—have been available at the location since at least 2017.

In his follow-up video, Lawrence offers a review of the controversial wrap.

“It’s so amazing,” he says. “Chipotle better watch out, because I’m definitely getting this again.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the burrito.

“Not with a flour tortilla. I mean maybe a rice wrap or a seaweed wrap,” suggested a user. Lawrence claimed in a comment under his follow-up that the tortilla was a “green onion tortilla.”

“As someone who works at a panda, I say absolutely not,” wrote another.

“Wish they would use a soy wrap or something else smh,” shared a third.

That said, some were more positive about the idea.

“Low key that actually looks and sounds good lol,” said a commenter.

“Need to try this asap,” agreed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Panda Express via its media inquiry contact form and to Lawrence via email.