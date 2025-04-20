‘Mounjaro has made me practically bald’: Expert says if you are on Ozempic or similar meds, your hair may fall out. Then she shares what you can do to keep your crown

Pharmaceutical ads oftentimes blur the lines between scripted comedy and reality. Onscreen, you’ll see images of people looking uncomfortable and anxious in certain situations. Then, cut to a clip of them speaking with a doctor, accompanied by an off-camera narration proposing a potential remedy to their ailment.

Afterward, the imagery presented in the commercial spot is light, airy. The actors are all smiles and engaging in a litany of different activities with their loved ones. As the advertisement progresses with more positive imagery, it starts to harshly clash with the voice-over content. A laundry list of horrifying potential side effects paired with video footage of a happy family creates a jarring experience.

Sometimes, these side effects are a source of endless irony, like anti-depressant medication that may trigger suicidal thoughts. Like most things in life, there’s hardly a catch-all solution to a problem.

This is what some Ozempic (and similar pharmaceuticals) users have noticed after injecting themselves with the diabetes medication. TikTok user Ashley (@ashleyshopfinds) posted a viral clip about “the shot” and its relationship with hair loss.

Ozempic hair loss

A text overlay at the top of her clip reads: “Why your hair is falling out!” The TikToker’s video appears to be a response to another user’s remark, which states “Mounjaro has made me practically bald.”

Drugs.com defines Mounjaro as the branded name for tirzepatide, which is used to “help lower blood sugar levels.” Like Ozempic, the drug is also a tool for “weight loss,” but “should be used alongside dietary changes and exercise.”

According to the user Ashley is replying to, this pharmaceutical has resulted in her hair falling out.

“If you’re on the shot, Ozempic, I can’t say the full word but you know what I’m talking about,” she begins. “You are on that, and your hair is falling out. I need you to listen up.”

Following this, Ashley explains that she’s a hair stylist who’s seen several people who’ve taken these weight loss injections. Consequently, many of them have experienced hair loss, which she attributes to “nutrient deficiency” and “stress response.”

Because these medications often impede a person’s appetite, ingesting sufficient nutritional sustenance is a difficult task for some. Furthermore, she says the rapid weight loss that often occurs following these injections causes the body stress. Healthline writes that folks who lose a lot of weight in a short period of time may experience baldness as a symptom.

Furthermore, Ashley states this lack of nutrients/sudden weight loss thrusts the human body into “survival mode.” This leads to a person’s system to focus its efforts into supporting organ function and other vital operations. Making sure hair is regrowing, Ashley says, is not one of these “survival mode” priorities.

What to do?

Following this, Ashley recommends that weight loss injection users take a “hair multivitamin.” These supplements will ensure folks are getting the nutrients they need that promote hair growth. And no, she explains, Biotin isn’t enough “in this situation.” That’s because, she explains, the vitamin is good at strengthening a person’s existing hair, not new follicle growth.

Additionally, Ashley states that individuals need to focus on “scalp health” to ensure hair “stop[s] shedding and start[s] growing again.” As for these supplements, the hairstylist recommends vitamins A, B, D, and E. According to her, these will assist with “the oil balance of” one’s scalp and promote oxygen and blood flow.

As for halting shedding, she says that “enositol” should be used as it reduces this phenomenon by “20 to 70 percent.” This is especially helpful, she says, for folks who brush their hair and notice that it “falls out in clumps.”

Moreover, she speculates that many businesses are probably noticing an uptick in weight loss injection users worrying about hair loss. She says that worried consumers should refrain from paying exorbitant prices for these holistic treatments.

She shares, “Vitamins do not have to be expensive, especially this kind.”

Next, she explains that while she isn’t a medical expert, she shared the hair vitamin product she’s been taking for her own follicles. In the clip, she holds up a container of Rosa Bella hair vitamin gummies, and says the brand is “super simple” and “super cheap.” The reason why she likes this product is because it contains all of the aforementioned vitamins she references in her clip.

Viewers thank her for the advice

One user who replied to the clip said that they, too, lost their hair after taking weight loss medication.

One said, “I’ve lost half my hair volume thanks to Wegovy.”

“Yes, my hair never been this thin and shedding,” someone else remarked.

Another person offered up their own recommendation for hair loss supplements: “Nutrafol has helped my hair tremendously while taking mounjaro.”

According to one TikToker, “hormonal changes” are the primary impetus behind female hair loss. “Hormone change, always causes women’s hair to fall out,” they penned.

One user said folks who experience hair loss shouldn’t fret too much, as it will probably grow back.

They wrote, “Mine fell out and immediately came back in chunks. It’s called telogen effluvium. It’s the body’s stress response to the rapid weight loss. I’m literally doing nothing, and it’s coming back.”

Whereas another said despite taking weight loss injections for years, their mane persisted: “I been on Mounjaro for 2 years, thankfully, I never lost any hair.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashley via TikTok comment for further information.



