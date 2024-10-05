‘You have successfully influenced me…to never thrift’: Woman warns you should always OxiClean any clothing from the thrift shop

A woman shares why you should OxiClean the clothes you buy at the thrift store before throwing them in the laundry in a video with over 208,000 views.

TikTok user Cristina (@itscristinaalor) has the clothes she purchased from the thrift shop submerged in a bucket. “This is a reminder to soak your thrift items in [OxiClean] before mixing with your laundry,” she advises in the text overlay.

Then, she tilts the bucket to release the water. Dirty water pours from her clothes, out of the bucket, and down the tub drain. Afterward, Cristina pushes down on her damp clothes to release the excess filthy water.

Viewers react to the thrift shop PSA

Some viewers agreed with Cristina, even going out of their way to wash clothes from any retailer they buy from.

“Not only thrifted. Any clothes I buy gets soaked and washed. You don’t know what someone else might have worn and returned,” one viewer wrote.

“All clothes! Not just thrifted,” a second concurred.

Another shared what happened to her relative after wearing unwashed thrift clothes. They wrote, “Yes!! My sister recently got scabies from vintage shopping and has had it for months now because [the treatment] cream can only be prescribed.”

However, this only deterred others from thrifting.

“You have successfully influenced me…to never thrift lol,” one user remarked.

“Oh my goodness. Successfully influenced!” a second echoed.

What happens if you don’t wash used clothes?

According to this thrift blog, most thrift shops don’t wash the clothes donated. As a result, the clothes can be infected with parasites, ectoparasites, sweat, smoke, and mildew.

Therefore, experts recommend you wash your thrift clothes before wearing them.

How long should you soak them in OxiClean?

According to OxiClean’s website, you should soak your clothes for one to six hours. If you want the best results, soak them in for six hours. Afterward, you toss the clothes into the washing machine and wash them with detergent.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cristina via TikTok comment and direct message.

