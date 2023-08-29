‘I really paid $95 for fine dining food to be boxed up and sent to my home’: People are just finding out you can DoorDash food from Carbone

In a viral video, a Dallas TikToker argues that it was worth it for her to spend $95 to get a gourmet meal delivered via DoorDash, gaining support from many fellow homebodies and criticism from others.

In the clip, Sloan Byrd (@sloan.byrd), a lifestyle influencer, films herself at home in her pajamas. She explains that she just found out you can order from the popular Italian restaurant Carbone for delivery.

“I had no business ever finding out that you can order Carbone off of f*cking DoorDash,” Byrd says.

She then pulls out a large grey and white Carbone bag because she, of course, ended up placing an order.

“I really paid 95,” Byrd pauses to gag at the number before continuing. “$95 to get fine dining food boxed up and sent to my home in under 30 minutes.”

Byrd adds that she enjoyed the fact that she didn’t have to get dressed up and make dinner reservations in order to enjoy the food.

“This is my dream Friday night scenario,” Byrd explains as she drizzles the dressing on her salad. “Now would I do all of this again for $95? Yes.”

The video has more than a quarter million views and over 160 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“This a homebody’s dream come true but for $95? idkkk” the caption read.

Carbone is an Italian-American restaurant created by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick. The restaurant elevates classic dishes like seafood salad, linguini vongole, chicken scarpariello, and veal parmesan. The chain has locations in New York City, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, and Hong Kong, according to its site.

Several commenters shared that they agreed that ordering a nice meal delivered to their home was worth the cost.

“Honestly, it’s a luxury eating this in bed,” a top comment read.

“Me & my bf just ordered a whole Hibachi dinner & had a 5 course meal in bed,” a person wrote.

“Me with my 100+ seafood boils,” another said.

Others thought the price was too much.

“Not you spending my monthly grocery bill in 1 sitting,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Byrd for comment via email.