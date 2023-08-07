‘Dear Olive Garden please pay for my therapy’: Viewers defend server asked to wait on a table not in his section

Working in the food service industry isn’t easy. Between rude customers and bad tips, it’s no wonder that many servers take to platforms like TikTok to vent about their work stress.

However, one server waited an entire four months to post a video of his recent venting session due to fear of being fired. Johnnie Teague, known as johnnieteague on TikTok, is now a former Olive Garden server. Without his job to worry about, Teague can now post the example of just how much his job used to stress him out.

“I HATE MY FKING JOB,” Teague wrote in the caption. “My experience working at Olive Garden..”

The video has amassed more than 1 million views since Teague posted it on July 20. In it, he explains he is frustrated by an experience near the end of an afternoon shift at Olive Garden.

#olivegarden #breadsticks #fypシ #drafts #fyp #serverlife #manager #johnnieteague ♬ original sound – Johnnie Teague @johnnieteague dear @Olive Garden, please pay for my therapy. In all seriousness this job was my first thing I did after highschool and was most a great experience of becoming a server. I met so many great people and friends for the job it self as well just great guest. I will not miss grading cheese or slaving for the soup and salad but will definitely hold on to some great memories.. Manangement on the other hand could be better but could also be a lot worse. The manager spoken about in the video was in my head a motherly son relationship. One of the first thibg I told her when meeting her was that she reminded me of my mom. She said “is that a good thing or a bad thing” and my response was “ yeah”. It’s definitely the reason bumped heads alot but got along so easily. Now that our work relationship is over we can build a new one and i hold nothing against her in the work environment:) To new beginnings:) #server

According to Teague, that afternoon the host on duty asked if he would take a table outside of his section. Teague responded that he’d prefer she ask another server. A few moments later, Teague’s manager approached to ask why he hadn’t greeted the table.

“I was like um I didn’t know it was assigned to me,” Teague says. “She was like, ‘Yes, you did. Because so-and-so said you told them no.’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what happened!’ Keep in mind this b*ch, this manager, this girl, her delivery is so disgusting. And it violates me every single time. Because it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

In conclusion: “dear @Olive Garden, please pay for my therapy,” Teague writes in the caption, along with a note about some parts of the job he will actually miss.

Teague’s animated recounting of the work argument inspired both customers and former servers.

“never seen someone properly express how ANGRY the food service industry makes me feel, THIS IS SPOT ON!,” wrote user lex.

“As an og server. I have never related so much. So much work put in just to get yelled at by mangers and no tips from customers,” wrote Zoe.German29.

“i worked there for 3 years as a server & togo spec. i concur that company owes me therapy,” agreed pam_uh_la.

A few users offered a different perspective on Olive Garden or the situation itself.

“i got lucky when i worked at olive garden i loved my managers sooo much… i got fired tho for a coworker getting me a bottle of wine but anyways,” wrote one user.

“as someone who constantly has a headset at og. it’s not the host, it’s the managers who ask for good servers to take tables. out of section or extra,” wrote user Mia.

“off topic but i will say i had you as a server once and you were literally amazing and so fun to talk to,” wrote user sanrioh03. Teague responded, “THANK YOU!”

Multiple users blamed Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden. The casual dining corporation owns brands including Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Cheddar’s.

“nah because working for a darden company is NO JOKE,” wrote kadence

The Daily Dot reached out to Teague and Darden Restaurants via email for comment.