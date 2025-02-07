‘It’s a psychological trick’: Woman sits down to eat at the Olive Garden. Then she sees how many breadsticks are in the basket

If you’ve been disappointed by a sparse bread basket while eating at Olive Garden, you aren’t alone.

In a video with over 5,000 views, TikToker Jen (@faithfulresilience) shows a picture of the bread basket from her recent trip to Olive Garden with her best friend. The basket holds three breadsticks.

“You see this right here? Why do you bring out a bread basket with three breadsticks? Does it make sense? No,” she says. “That’s just stupid. Do better.”

In a TikTok direct message to the Daily Dot, Jen clarifies that she found the odd number of breadsticks “awkward.”

“I think I would rather have two breadsticks than an odd number,” she shared.

While Olive Garden‘s breadsticks aren’t complimentary, guests are offered unlimited breadsticks with the purchase of any entrée.

How many breadsticks do you get at Olive Garden?

In the comments, Olive Garden workers provided more insight into the odd number of breadsticks served to Jen and her friend.

“I work there. The rule is one for each guest and 1 for the table. The reasoning is they are bottomless, and we don’t want them to go cold, hard, or bad. We actually have managers that watch,” one wrote.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t score more after your first basket. The same viewer continued, saying, “Believe me, we do enough running. I’d bring you 20 if I could to save some steps. Next time, just politely ask for extra bread when ordering. If you ask for extra, we can bring it.”

While Olive Garden doesn’t disclose its breadstick policy online, Reader’s Digest reports that the restaurant chain instructs servers to bring out one breadstick for each guest, plus one more. According to Jen’s video, it looks like her server followed that rule.

Olive Garden guests share their experiences

In the comments, some Olive Garden guests believe the breadstick policy is meant to “trick” customers into asking for less.

“I swear it’s so someone won’t take the last one, and they don’t have to bring out as much,” one suggested.

“It’s a psychological trick since nobody will take the last one. Doesn’t work ppl just ask for more,” another wrote.

Others complained about receiving stingy bread baskets at Olive Garden.

“Not just this but HALF bowl of salad and the AUDACITY to toss it at the table! I feel like we’re being small party shamed!” a viewer wrote.

“I went for my birthday in December, it was me and my brother, they only brought out 3 bread sticks. We had to ask for more when our meals came. I’ve been by myself and only got 2,” one shared.

“My brother and I experienced this. She kept bringing out like 2-3. Lady seriously? We even had a huge bowl of marinara, and we asked for dipping bread. We want more!!” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jen via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Olive Garden for further information.

