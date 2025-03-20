‘Is this ageism?’: Woman goes to Olive Garden. Then she reaches for the kiosk to pay and her waiter intervenes

Making assumptions is rarely helpful when trying to communicate effectively. Sometimes, they can also really hurt the feelings of those involved.

One Olive Garden customer says she went out to eat at the Italian-inspired restaurant with her family while on vacation and was surprised by her server’s behavior when she was ready to settle their bill.

Olive Garden kiosk questions

In a video that has drawn about 6,000 views on TikTok, user @mjr44lm says that when she reached for the payment kiosk located at their table, her server ran to get her a paper check.

“We went to Olive Garden today, and I realize I’m not 20, I’m 46 and I’m OK with that,” she says in the video. “But the waiter, he was like, ‘I’ll bring you your ticket.’ It’s me, my husband, and my children. So he goes up to get a ticket. I grabbed the little kiosk thing, like, I’ll just pay with this, what do I need a ticket for?”

The TikToker was shocked by what he said next. “He runs back, and he was like, ‘Do you know how to use that?’ Yes sir. Yes sir, I do. I’m not 80 years old. Do I look like I’m old enough to where I wouldn’t know how to work a kiosk?”

She said the experience really frustrated her, and she wondered if the server made this assumption based on her appearance.

“It’s really made me mad today. I realize my little grays are popping and stuff, and I’m on vacation and I’m dehydrated. Then I think in my mind, you know that woman whose makeup has transformed? She’s like, ‘Do I look like a grandmother?’ and at the time she did, but then her makeup’s gotten better? Am I in denial? Do I look like I wouldn’t know how to work a little kiosk?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mjr44lm via TikTok direct message regarding the video, and to Olive Garden via email.

What is ageism?

In its simplest form and definition, ageism is the practice of discriminating against someone or holding prejudice based on their age.

In effect, it can go both ways—but it’s not clear that the server described in @mjr44lm’s video acted from a place of ageism unless they assumed other customers knew how to use the payment kiosk provided.

Why does the table have a kiosk?

In recent years, many chain restaurants have begun using small kiosks—a payment device with a screen and a base—to efficiently manage splitting up orders and paying bills for parties at a table.

Even for a party of one, the kiosk eliminates the need for a server to run back and forth between tables delivering final bills and taking card payments. Some kiosks even have the capability to print out a receipt for customers.

‘His question was legit.’

Some who saw the video empathized with both the poster and server in this situation, where mixed understandings of technology can muddle intentions alter communications.

“The weird thing about people in their 40’s is that they’re either hella tech savvy, or they still use their AOL account, there’s no in between,” one commenter wrote.

“Im 49 and idk how to tap to pay so his question was legit,” another commenter wrote.

“It’s possible they have to ask, or you haven’t been to a restaurant that uses them before,” a commenter wrote. “Also, you don’t look your age, I would have guessed 38.”

Others shared that they had similar experiences with people assuming that they did not know how to do something, attributing it to their age, and found it condescending.

“I’m 70 yrs old. I was very annoyed when my hairdresser asked me if I knew how to hold a mirror to look at the back of my hair in the big mirror,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve been doing it for over 50 years so yes, I do.”

“Welcome to the world of aging—it will only get worse—the condescension is infuriating,” another commenter wrote.

“Funny I went out to dinner the other night the couple next to me in their 70s used the kiosk like a pro!” a commenter wrote. “What does age have to do with it.”



