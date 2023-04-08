‘The F one I’m sorry’: Olive Garden customer says ordering this soup makes her uncomfortable because of its name

If you’re learning or speak another language, then you’ve probably noticed that there are some words, sounds, or phrases that are completely innocuous in your native tongue may mean something raunchy or just downright offensive in another. For instance, the word for “carp” in Albanian is pronounced similarly to “crap” in the region, which could leave English-speaking diners at a lakeside restaurant in the region confused if they’re asked by a smiling waiter if they’d like to try some of the establishment’s freshest, and finest crap for lunch. Also, if you are vacationing in Albania, refrain from calling an automobile a “car” (say vehicle) as that word can be a slang term for penis, so asking for a car ride might land you in a situation you may not be prepared for.

And sometimes, pronunciations of words in different languages that are transliterated into English can be difficult to pull off, especially if you don’t have experience speaking that language. Sometimes it’s an innocent mispronunciation, like the random silent “s” the French language loves to throw in its words from time to time. Vous is pronounced “voo” and not “voose”.

But there are some words adapted from another language, like “fagioli” in Italian, that give some people pause before rattling them off, as they don’t want to accidentally utter a slur. Which is something that this Olive Garden customer expressed as always having a difficult time ordering whenever they visit the chain.

A TikToker named Daiton (@daitonstrange) uploaded a clip that encapsulates this struggle, and it’s one that other users on the platform seem to have when they’re dining at the popular franchise as well.

Server: “OK are you guys ready to order?”

Customer: “Oh yeah, I think I wanna do the…this one.” (she points to the pasta fagiolo on the menu item.)

Server: “Which one?”

Customer: “The ‘f’ one.”

Server: “I’m sorry I’m having trouble hearing. Which one is it?”

Customer: (Continues to point at the menu item.) “The…the…”

Server: (Putting his hand up to his ear.) “Could you say it for me please?”

The correct pronunciation of pasta fagioli is with a “j” sound, so it would sound like “pasta fah-jyeo-lee.” As it’s spelled, however, a native English speaker may pronounce it like “[slur]-ee-o-lee.”

The soup itself offers beans, veggies, beef, and pasta in a hearty, brown broth.

There were other viewers who saw the video who said that while they too enjoyed eating the dish, they felt a bit intimidated saying the name of it while dining at the Olive Garden: “Tha faaa I’m sorry faaaa I’m just I’ll have breadsticks.”

Someone else added, “I look up what I want and how to pronounce it before I even go lol.”

Another said that if they wanted the dish, they would “just start reading the description,” while one user commented another workaround they would use to avoid having to say the word: “Just say pasta fajul”

While this video is a joke, someone else commented that a similar situation like the one outlined in the video actually happened to them: “I once had a waitress tell me she wasn’t gonna get it for me unless i said it… I was like 8.”

Another TikToker said that this Olive Garden menu item used to be a running homophobic joke between them and their friends as well: “In high school we would insult each other with the menus.”

